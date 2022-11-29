Read full article on original website
Hendon Hooker named finalist for Manning Award
NEW ORLEANS — Hendon Hooker continues his stretch of finalist recognition, earning Manning Award finalist honors Friday afternoon, according to University of Tennessee Athletics. Hooker is the first finalist for the Manning Award in program history since it was commissioned in 2004. The award was created by the Allstate...
WBIR
Vols QB Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist on Wednesday afternoon. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player. Hooker had an outstanding season prior to his season-ending torn ACL against South Carolina. He accumulated...
WBIR
Alcoa wins eighth straight state championship, beating East Nashville 45-26
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alcoa has done it again. The Tornadoes beat East Nashville 45-26 in the state championship game on Friday afternoon. By doing so, they captured their eighth straight state title. It wasn't a blowout like fans of the team may be accustomed to seeing in recent years.
WBIR
Alcoa football team celebrates after winning another straight state title
The Tornadoes beat East Nashville. Alcoa broke their own record for consecutive titles, which they initially set from 2004-2010.
Anderson Co.'s Gavin Noe picks up trash at away stadium after helping school to first football state title game
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal. It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.
WBIR
Alcoa, Anderson County, West look to claim state title this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three high schools from our area will try and live the dream of winning the state championship in football this weekend. Alcoa is no stranger to the big game, Anderson County has never been to the state championship and West hasn't been there in quite some time.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
Knox County fifth grader wins national Girl Scout essay writing contest and a badge from outer space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grade girl scout at Ball Camp Elementary, won a national essay writing contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back." She will be awarded a space science badge that was on NASA's Artemis I. Artemis I launched into orbit on Nov. 16...
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
WBIR
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 | 'Tripledemic' driving a national wave of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three different viruses are driving a national trend of sickness — RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Some experts are calling it a "tripledemic," and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said around 78% of hospital beds across the nation are being used. In...
WBIR
