Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Hendon Hooker named finalist for Manning Award

NEW ORLEANS — Hendon Hooker continues his stretch of finalist recognition, earning Manning Award finalist honors Friday afternoon, according to University of Tennessee Athletics. Hooker is the first finalist for the Manning Award in program history since it was commissioned in 2004. The award was created by the Allstate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vols QB Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist on Wednesday afternoon. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player. Hooker had an outstanding season prior to his season-ending torn ACL against South Carolina. He accumulated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Alcoa, Anderson County, West look to claim state title this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three high schools from our area will try and live the dream of winning the state championship in football this weekend. Alcoa is no stranger to the big game, Anderson County has never been to the state championship and West hasn't been there in quite some time.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

