Pasco County, FL

NBC 2

Tampa Police Chief uses badge to avoid traffic violation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa police chief has asked for a disciplinary review of herself after she was caught on camera using her position to get out of driving a golf cart without a license plate. Chief of Police Mary O’Connor and her spouse were captured on the body...
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

K-9 Maxx apprehends armed hiding suspect

On Nov. 25 at 11:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol in the area of State Road 50 and the Suncoast Parkway. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle for an inoperable tag light. The motorcyclist fled the area. Deputies discontinued pursuit of the motorcycle as it traveled east on Wiscon Road at high speed.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

