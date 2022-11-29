Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Tampa Police Chief uses badge to avoid traffic violation
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa police chief has asked for a disciplinary review of herself after she was caught on camera using her position to get out of driving a golf cart without a license plate. Chief of Police Mary O’Connor and her spouse were captured on the body...
WCJB
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Tampa Police Chief stopped by deputy for riding golf cart without a license tag
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) addressed an incident where Police Chief O'Connor was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy on Nov. 12.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
23-year-old man found safe in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.
Complaints pile up against driving school, as parents claim their teens were left waiting
All Florida Safety Institute is in the spotlight as customers want to know why instructors stopped showing up for lessons and why the company stopped answering their calls.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
suncoastnews.com
K-9 Maxx apprehends armed hiding suspect
On Nov. 25 at 11:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol in the area of State Road 50 and the Suncoast Parkway. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle for an inoperable tag light. The motorcyclist fled the area. Deputies discontinued pursuit of the motorcycle as it traveled east on Wiscon Road at high speed.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
Pasco County Man Convicted After Trafficking Fentanyl Causing Fatal Overdose
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A federal jury has found Justin Kelly, 35, New Port Richey, guilty of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of possession/distribution of fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as a
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
WESH
Police: Chevron customer beaten with bat, run over by suspect in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A newly released video from Winter Haven police shows an attack at a Chevron station. Jose Padilla Torres, 44, and Aracelis Hernandez Santiago, 44, have been arrested in the incident. Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal...
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited
Police said the 38-year-old was heading east on Adamo, when a Honda driver cut him off and collided with his motorcycle.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
