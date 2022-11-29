Read full article on original website
Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of Glastonbury 2023. The 75-year-old music icon's headline show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June will bring down the curtain on Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival held on Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England. Elton's appearance...
Stormzy beats Sir Cliff Richard to land third No 1 album
Stormzy has beaten Sir Cliff Richard to land a third No 1 album. After a nail-biting race to the top spot which saw Cliff close the gap midweek, he delivered a last-minute surge to reach the summit of the Official Albums Chart with his third studio record, ‘This Is What I Mean’, it was revealed on Friday evening. (02.12.22)
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah's luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
Ashanti claims producer asked her to shower with him
Ashanti claims a music producer demanded she shower with him or face a hefty bill. The 42-year-old singer explained she had a "crazy situation with one producer" she had worked with for several weeks who then ordered her to get naked with him or face paying him $40,000 for each track he recorded with her.
The Internet Loves Ellen Pompeo's "Brilliant" Family-Focused Home, And I Agree: It's Immaculate, Y'all
Honestly, I love every last detail...
Mila Kunis: I'm the queen of annoying my husband
Mila Kunis is the "queen of annoying" Ashton Kutcher. The 39-year-old actress has been married Ashton since 2015, and she relishes annoying her husband whenever they're in their shared office. Mila - who has Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six, with Ashton - said: "I am the queen of annoying him...
Robbie Williams applies to build 20-foot fence between his and Jimmy Page’s mansions
Robbie Williams has applied to build a 20-foot fence to separate his and Jimmy Page’s London mansions. The singer’s bid to erect the divide threatens to reignite his long-running feud with his ‘Led Zeppelin’ guitarist neighbour as the pair have spent years locked in a highly publicised battle over Robbie’s renovations at his Grade II listed £17.5 million home.
Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to Christine McVie
Lindsey Buckingham has paid tribute to his "sister" Christine McVie following her death earlier this week. The 73-year-old singer-and-guitarist describe the loss of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate - who passed away on Wednesday (30.11.22) following a short illness - as "profoundly heartbreaking" and admitted he feels "very lucky" to have known and worked with her.
Nobody gets out of bearing their cross, says Will Smith
Will Smith believes that "nobody gets out of bearing their cross". The 54-year-old actor plays a slave who makes his way to freedom in his new movie 'Emancipation', and Will admits that the role has really resonated with him. The Hollywood star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Peter has been in my...
William Shatner says trees are intelligent beings with feelings
William Shatner is convinced trees are intelligent beings with feelings. The 'Star Trek' veteran became fascinated with the subject of botany since being hired to voice a character called Phil The Plant in 2018 sci-fi comedy 'Aliens Ate My Homework' and his research led him to believe the link between humans and trees is closer than first thought.
George Takei brands William Shatner a 'cantankerous old man'
George Takei has branded William Shatner a "cantankerous old man" and vowed never to speak about him again. The 'Star Trek' co-stars have been locked in a bitter feud for many years which seems to have reheated in recent weeks after 91-year-old Shatner hit out at his "bitter" former colleagues in an interview - and now Takei has given his final words on the fall out.
