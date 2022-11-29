Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Lewis Capaldi wants to make a record in Sweden
Lewis Capaldi wants to make an album in Sweden. The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker worked with producer Max Martin on an "80s high school slow dance banger" for his upcoming LP 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' and he was so inspired by their collaboration, he's already got some ideas for his third record.
Johnny Marr has written new song for Blondie
Johnny Marr has written a new song for Blondie's upcoming album. The Smiths legend has worked with the 'Maria' rockers in the past after writing their track 'My Monster' as well as joining them on stage, and he's hoping they use his latest tune on the new record. Appearing on...
Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of Glastonbury 2023. The 75-year-old music icon's headline show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June will bring down the curtain on Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival held on Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England. Elton's appearance...
Robbie Williams applies to build 20-foot fence between his and Jimmy Page’s mansions
Robbie Williams has applied to build a 20-foot fence to separate his and Jimmy Page’s London mansions. The singer’s bid to erect the divide threatens to reignite his long-running feud with his ‘Led Zeppelin’ guitarist neighbour as the pair have spent years locked in a highly publicised battle over Robbie’s renovations at his Grade II listed £17.5 million home.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star "passed away peacefully" in a hospital on Wednesday morning (30.11.22) following a "short illness". In a statement on Facebook, her family said: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. "She passed...
Rita Ora and Brandy Norwood to star in Disney+’s ‘The Pocketwatch’
Rita Ora and Brandy Norwood will star in Disney+’s upcoming film ‘The Pocketwatch’. The movie is the new installment in the ‘Descendants’ franchise, again set in the fantasy lands of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost. Singer Rita, 32, who reportedly secretly married filmmaker...
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas finds TV work 'muddling and difficult'
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas finds TV work "muddling and difficult". The 62-year-old 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star hasn't taken on many TV projects in recent years but she's currently starring as MI5 chief Diana Taverner in Apple TV's spy drama 'Slow Horses' which is adapted from Mick Herron's book series and Kristin has admitted it's been a huge challenge to return to the small screen.
Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to Christine McVie
Lindsey Buckingham has paid tribute to his "sister" Christine McVie following her death earlier this week. The 73-year-old singer-and-guitarist describe the loss of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate - who passed away on Wednesday (30.11.22) following a short illness - as "profoundly heartbreaking" and admitted he feels "very lucky" to have known and worked with her.
George Takei brands William Shatner a 'cantankerous old man'
George Takei has branded William Shatner a "cantankerous old man" and vowed never to speak about him again. The 'Star Trek' co-stars have been locked in a bitter feud for many years which seems to have reheated in recent weeks after 91-year-old Shatner hit out at his "bitter" former colleagues in an interview - and now Takei has given his final words on the fall out.
Lockdown was a career turning point, says Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn reassessed her career amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old model shot to international stardom on the catwalk - but Jourdan admits that the pandemic was a turning point in her career. She shared: "I started asking myself the big questions, like what is my purpose? The pandemic was...
