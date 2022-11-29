The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home. Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgment behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”

