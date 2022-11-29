Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
Bay St. Louis, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault...
wvua23.com
Health Matters: Protecting against the flu
There’s significant flu spread throughout the state of Alabama, but you can take precautions to protect yourself and your family, said University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Weida. “When you get the flu it’s like a train hit you, and I could probably make that diagnosis when...
wvua23.com
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday...
wvua23.com
Tornadoes fueled by record highs wrecked homes around South
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) – The National Weather Service says record high temperatures in Texas and Louisiana fired up the storm front that spawned tornadoes across the Deep South. The severe weather wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, ripped the roof off an apartment complex and killed two people...
wvua23.com
It’s World AIDS Day, and awareness remains a priority
Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Alabama Department of Public Health is taking the day and highlighting the epidemic alongside HIV prevention, treatment and care. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” and the goal is to encourage people to unite worldwide to eliminate disparities that create barriers for HIV testing, prevention and access to care.
wvua23.com
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
HILO, Hawaii (AP) – Despite assurances that lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa isn’t threatening communities, some residents are remaining vigilant. For Nicole Skilling, the first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is bringing back bad memories. She fled from another Hawaii volcano...
wvua23.com
Alabama troopers investigate 8 traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home. Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgment behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”
wvua23.com
After storms, Alabama Power springs into action
Alabama Power says around 13,000 people across the state were left without power after Tuesday night’s storms. In the hardest-hit areas of Eutaw and Akron in West Alabama, fewer than 1,000 homes suffered outages. Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Danielle Kimbrough said the company had crews traveling in from...
wvua23.com
Get merry: Holiday events happening around West Alabama
Christmas time is here, and that’s evident all around West Alabama community calendars. Here’s a list of holiday events happening throughout December and beyond. Tuscaloosa’s winter wonderland Holidays on the Plaza offers plenty of Christmas cheer with ice skating, beautiful trees from the Tinsel Trail and more at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.
wvua23.com
2023 Medicare open enrollment ending soon in Alabama
If you’re eligible for Medicare, time is running out for the 2023 open enrollment period. For coverage beginning Jan. 1, eligible consumers must enroll by Dec. 7. The Alabama Department of Senior Services and the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program are available if residents need help navigating the process.
Comments / 0