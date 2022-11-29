ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Bay St. Louis, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wvua23.com

Health Matters: Protecting against the flu

There’s significant flu spread throughout the state of Alabama, but you can take precautions to protect yourself and your family, said University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Weida. “When you get the flu it’s like a train hit you, and I could probably make that diagnosis when...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday...
WISCONSIN STATE
wvua23.com

Tornadoes fueled by record highs wrecked homes around South

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) – The National Weather Service says record high temperatures in Texas and Louisiana fired up the storm front that spawned tornadoes across the Deep South. The severe weather wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, ripped the roof off an apartment complex and killed two people...
LOUISIANA STATE
wvua23.com

It’s World AIDS Day, and awareness remains a priority

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Alabama Department of Public Health is taking the day and highlighting the epidemic alongside HIV prevention, treatment and care. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” and the goal is to encourage people to unite worldwide to eliminate disparities that create barriers for HIV testing, prevention and access to care.
wvua23.com

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

HILO, Hawaii (AP) – Despite assurances that lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa isn’t threatening communities, some residents are remaining vigilant. For Nicole Skilling, the first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is bringing back bad memories. She fled from another Hawaii volcano...
HAWAII STATE
wvua23.com

Alabama troopers investigate 8 traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home. Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgment behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

After storms, Alabama Power springs into action

Alabama Power says around 13,000 people across the state were left without power after Tuesday night’s storms. In the hardest-hit areas of Eutaw and Akron in West Alabama, fewer than 1,000 homes suffered outages. Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Danielle Kimbrough said the company had crews traveling in from...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Get merry: Holiday events happening around West Alabama

Christmas time is here, and that’s evident all around West Alabama community calendars. Here’s a list of holiday events happening throughout December and beyond. Tuscaloosa’s winter wonderland Holidays on the Plaza offers plenty of Christmas cheer with ice skating, beautiful trees from the Tinsel Trail and more at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

2023 Medicare open enrollment ending soon in Alabama

If you’re eligible for Medicare, time is running out for the 2023 open enrollment period. For coverage beginning Jan. 1, eligible consumers must enroll by Dec. 7. The Alabama Department of Senior Services and the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program are available if residents need help navigating the process.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy