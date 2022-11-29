ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls end 2 streaks in a win over the Jazz

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY – Playing the Jazz on the road hasn’t worked out for them much over the past decade and facing teams from the Western Conference hasn’t worked out at all this season.

But the Bulls took care of both those streaks in Salt Lake City on Monday night thanks to a strong second half.

They outscored the Jazz by 14 points in the final 24 minutes to knock off Utah 114-107, picking up their first win over a Western Conference opponent in the 2022-2023 season. Before Monday, the Bulls had lost their previous five games against teams from the west, including a 123-119 defeat at the hands of the Thunder on Friday.

It’s also the Bulls’ first victory over the Jazz in Salt Lake City in over six years, with their last triumph coming on November 17, 2016. Since then, the Bulls had lost four straight to Utah on their home floor.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 26 points while Zach LaVine got 20 points, but a key contribution came from reserve guard Coby White. In 23 minutes off the bench, he scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor that included a trio of three-pointers.

It was the last of those with 1:10 to go that put the Bulls up by nine and put the game away. It marked the second-highest scoring output for White so far this season.

The Bulls are now 2-1 on their current six-game road trip as they face the Western Conference-leading Suns on Wednesday night in Phonix at 8 PM central time.

