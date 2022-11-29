Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 4, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun. 'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton. In the...
Ring in Christmas at the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire at Norfolk's Town Point Park
NORFOLK, Va. — The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is coming back to Norfolk's Town Point Park for a 9th year this Saturday. The event will take place in "a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland along the Elizabeth River," featuring local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages and free visits from Santa Claus.
peninsulachronicle.com
Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4
NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
No political messages allowed in Yorktown boat parade, organizers say
You may recall this time last year, a certain decorated boat caused quite a stir. The boat had political messages on it and was in Yorktown's annual lighted boat parade.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
peninsulachronicle.com
Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars
WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Look up in the sky! You might just see Santa on a Navy helicopter.
NORFOLK, Va. — Someone super special will be flying over Hampton Roads on December 3 with a little help from the Navy. Santa Claus and one of his top elves will be on board the "Fleet Angels" of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron for the third year in a row to see if you're being naughty or nice.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth burger restaurant offering deals for anniversary of opening
Last year, Bethany Reese featured the Gourmet Burger Bistro in a Friday Flavor segment. With half-priced sandwiches right now, she'll definitely be going back.
Tacky Sweater 5K to kick off in Norfolk, supports EVMS melanoma awareness
NORFOLK, Va. — The 8th Annual Tacky Sweater 5K is set to kick off in Norfolk Saturday morning, a run and walk to raise awareness of skin cancer. The race will begin and finish outside Smartmouth Brewery in the Chelsea area of Norfolk. Starting at 9 a.m., the course...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George Shoney’s closes
The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
peninsulachronicle.com
Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
HRT Base Express: new, free bus shuttle service at Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — For thousands of junior sailors who live at Naval Station Norfolk, transportation is a real issue. There hasn't been a way to get around until now, with the arrival of the HRT Base Express. It's estimated there are 10,000 to 12,000 sailors at any given time...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0