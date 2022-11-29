ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars

WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
RICHMOND, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George Shoney’s closes

The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
NORFOLK, VA
