Giving Tuesday: Greater Chicago Food Depository urging donations

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Greater Chicago Food Depository is stressing the importance of donations on this Giving Tuesday.

The hunger crisis has been an ongoing issue in Chicago, but Greater Chicago Food Depository spokesperson Jim Conwell said food insecurity levels now are higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"While we've seen jobs come back, the latest challenge for people across our community is inflation and rising grocery prices, high cost of fuel and other essential household goods, has challenged families, many of whom have jobs, they have income, many of them have several sources of income to put food on the table at the end of the month,” Conwell said.

He said one in four households with children in the Chicago metro area are at risk of food insecurity, that's why he said donations are crucial in the depository's mission to end hunger.

"It really runs on the generosity of our community, people who want to help, who want to make sure that their neighbors and no one in Chicagoland goes hungry, making donations, making donations through our website, making donations to their local organization and their neighborhood,” Conwell added.

He said they're also in need of volunteers, especially in the New Year.

Those looking for a food bank can visit the Greater Chicago Food Depository website .

