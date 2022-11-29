ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Veteran Courtney Rowe Joins NBCUniversal

By Peter White
 3 days ago
Courtney Rowe , a veteran of both the Obama and Biden administrations, is returning to the entertainment business.

Rowe has joined NBCUniversal as SVP, Corporate Communications.

She was most recently appointed by President Biden to oversee strategic communications and public engagement for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to lead the operation to get 220 million shots in arms in President Biden’s first 100 days.

She also previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Director for Message Planning to President Barack Obama.

In between these two jobs, Rowe was VP, Corporate Communications for National Geographic.

In the NBCU role, she will manage corporate communications for NBCUniversal, including strategic communications, media relations, digital media, crisis communications and coordination across NBCU businesses and brands.

Rowe will report to Jen Friedman, EVP, Communications, who also previously held a number of senior roles in the Obama Administration including White House Deputy Press Secretary.

