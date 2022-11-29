ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Woman dies during test drive at Florida car dealership

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNrhZ_0jR94nLf00
Photo: Getty Images

Winter Haven, FL - An elderly woman was killed while test driving a vehicle at a Florida car dealership on Saturday.

76-year-old Jean Worme was the passenger in a car that turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle just outside of a Winter Haven car dealership.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the crash happened on Saturday evening after the 86-year-old driver of the car made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they were returning the vehicle to the dealership's lot.

First responders found Worme dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The sales representative from the dealership who was in the car at the time of the accident, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were not injured.

The sheriff's office says everyone in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into Saturday's deadly crash is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park

A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
BUSHNELL, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy