Woman dies during test drive at Florida car dealership

Photo: Getty Images

Winter Haven, FL - An elderly woman was killed while test driving a vehicle at a Florida car dealership on Saturday.

76-year-old Jean Worme was the passenger in a car that turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle just outside of a Winter Haven car dealership.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the crash happened on Saturday evening after the 86-year-old driver of the car made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they were returning the vehicle to the dealership's lot.

First responders found Worme dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The sales representative from the dealership who was in the car at the time of the accident, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were not injured.

The sheriff's office says everyone in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into Saturday's deadly crash is ongoing.