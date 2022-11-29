Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Centre Daily
Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Trent Williams has Back Spasms and is Questionabe for Sunday against the Dolphins
A new named just popped up on the 49ers injury report. Trent Williams left Friday's practice with what the 49ers are calling back spasms, and the team is listing him as questionable to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Williams has a lengthy injury history and missed three games earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, but he hasn't had back injuries in the past.
Centre Daily
Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion
Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
Centre Daily
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman
FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
Centre Daily
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Starling Thomas V, Cornerback, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
Centre Daily
‘We’re Building Something’: Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith
For all the criticism that the Atlanta Falcons have faced offensively, whether it is because of the inconsistent passing game or the "quarterback situation," the team has building blocks in place on offense, specifically the offensive line. That sentiment was echoed by head coach Arthur Smith on Monday about his...
Centre Daily
Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong
Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes looking pretty dim, there’s still a lot to play for over the next six weeks. Whether it be the development of youngsters or the resurgence of struggling veterans, the next month and a half will lay the foundation for the 2023 Steelers. Before heading into the offseason, it’ll be crucial for the organization to figure out exactly what they have on the roster and where their needs lie before entering the free agency and NFL Draft periods.
Centre Daily
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Centre Daily
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
The last four times New Orleans has been shut out, it has been by the San Francisco 49ers, and this past week was no different. Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints' offense has struggled for the past three weeks. It isn't...
Centre Daily
Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
Centre Daily
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
