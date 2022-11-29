Read full article on original website
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
The Verge
The 12.9-inch M1 and M2 iPad Pros are down to their best prices yet
The problem with Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Sometimes a deal is so good, it’s gone before you can even hit the “checkout” button. Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro was one of those devices that reached an all-time low during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but naturally, it seemed to sell out quickly. Luckily, the new Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Pro is on sale once again at Amazon in space gray with 128GB of storage for $999 ($100 off).
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
US stocks fall as stronger-than-expected jobs report raises fears of continued Fed hawkishness
US stocks dropped Friday on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000, above the expected 200,000 and opening the door for continued hawkishness from the Federal Reserve. The still-tight labor market dashes hopes of policymakers easing monetary tightening. US stocks dropped on Friday following a...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
The latest terrible news for the stock market: The economy is booming again
A suddenly surging economy will force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. When that happens, investors and consumers better buckle up.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
The Verge
DoorDash announces layoffs affecting 1,250 workers
DoorDash is laying off around 1,250 workers. The update, posted by DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, explains that the company grew too quickly during the covid pandemic, leading to an increase in operating expenses that could soon “outgrow” the company’s revenue. “While we’ve always been disciplined in how...
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
Motley Fool
2 Bargain Stocks That You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
Investors do not have to search hard to Google a bargain in Alphabet. The low valuation could help connect investors to smartphone chipset maker Qualcomm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010.
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
Looking for a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity? Buy These 3 Stocks Before 2023
Big things lie ahead for these market leaders.
Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today
Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.
CNBC
After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here
Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC
Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023
Nvidia will enter the server processor market next year, which could unlock a new growth opportunity. The growth of the cloud gaming business is going to be another key tailwind for the company. Nvidia's automotive business is in fine form, and its impressive growth should be here to stay. You’re...
