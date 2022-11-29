ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
The Verge

The 12.9-inch M1 and M2 iPad Pros are down to their best prices yet

The problem with Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Sometimes a deal is so good, it’s gone before you can even hit the “checkout” button. Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro was one of those devices that reached an all-time low during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but naturally, it seemed to sell out quickly. Luckily, the new Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Pro is on sale once again at Amazon in space gray with 128GB of storage for $999 ($100 off).
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
The Verge

DoorDash announces layoffs affecting 1,250 workers

DoorDash is laying off around 1,250 workers. The update, posted by DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, explains that the company grew too quickly during the covid pandemic, leading to an increase in operating expenses that could soon “outgrow” the company’s revenue. “While we’ve always been disciplined in how...
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks That You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Investors do not have to search hard to Google a bargain in Alphabet. The low valuation could help connect investors to smartphone chipset maker Qualcomm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
CNBC

After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
Motley Fool

Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More

Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

Nvidia will enter the server processor market next year, which could unlock a new growth opportunity. The growth of the cloud gaming business is going to be another key tailwind for the company. Nvidia's automotive business is in fine form, and its impressive growth should be here to stay. You’re...
