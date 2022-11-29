The Hillsboro Lady Indians (2-2) traveled to Fayette County to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Hillsboro came into Wednesday’s game at 0-1 in FAC play, losing to Jackson by a score of 46-29 on Nov. 28....

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO