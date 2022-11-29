ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents

By ED WHITE, The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM5x4_0jR920AB00

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school , a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit.

The court ordered the state appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The order coincidentally emerged a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher.

He recently pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism and said James Crumbley bought the gun with the boy’s money just a few days earlier.

The 16-year-old’s parents are accused of ignoring his mental health needs and making the gun accessible at home. Defense lawyers argue that the Crumbleys can’t be held criminally responsible for Ethan Crumbley’s independent acts.

The Supreme Court said the appeal is limited to whether there was “sufficient evidence of causation” to send the Crumbleys to trial.

Justice Richard Bernstein was the lone dissenter, saying that issue could be addressed after a trial. Jury selection in Oakland County court had been scheduled for Jan. 17.

“The Crumbleys did not counsel EC in the commission of the school shooting or act jointly with EC in any way,” attorney Shannon Smith said in a court filing, using Ethan Crumbley’s initials. “To the contrary, the Crumbleys had no knowledge that their son intended to commit multiple homicides.”

Defense lawyers and prosecutors, noting a gag order in the case, declined to comment on the Supreme Court order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy