Lackawanna County, PA

WBRE

Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township.  Swan was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire rips businesses in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A smoky fire damaged two businesses in Columbia County Thursday morning. The fire started around 10 a.m. in the building that houses Hess Market and quickly spread to Hess Do It Center on Route 487 in Orange Township, outside Orangeville. Heavy smoke was pouring from the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man missing from Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Report: Shots fired outside Hazle Twp. Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Police are actively investigating a shooting scene in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township, our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU TV are reporting. Police were called to the 700 block of Airport Road in the Walmart parking lot for an investigation into a shooting...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Police looking for missing Scranton man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton City Police Department is on the lookout for 67-year-old Thomas O’Rourke as he went missing early Thursday morning. O’Rourke was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. near the Geisinger Community Medical Center. The missing person is described by police as a white male with blue eyes and gray […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Scott Township home a ‘total loss’ after fire

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin. Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

New details in Luzerne County plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators say the plane that crashed in October in Luzerne County was an "experimental" aircraft. In a report from the NTSB, authorities say during a stop at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that a rigging issue seemed to cause problems during turns.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighters homes damaged in Shenandoah fire

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a fire that damaged several homes in Schuylkill County. That fire happened around midnight Monday morning along East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Officials say two first responders that were fighting the fire lived in the rowhomes affected and...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough

Family presents “Margie Memorial Award” in Scranton. Family presents "Margie Memorial Award" in Scranton. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer …. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer diagnosis. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
