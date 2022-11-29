Read full article on original website
Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township. Swan was […]
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
Fire rips businesses in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A smoky fire damaged two businesses in Columbia County Thursday morning. The fire started around 10 a.m. in the building that houses Hess Market and quickly spread to Hess Do It Center on Route 487 in Orange Township, outside Orangeville. Heavy smoke was pouring from the...
Man missing from Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
Report: Shots fired outside Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Police are actively investigating a shooting scene in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township, our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU TV are reporting. Police were called to the 700 block of Airport Road in the Walmart parking lot for an investigation into a shooting...
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
Scott Township home a ‘total loss’ after fire
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin. Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
New details in Luzerne County plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators say the plane that crashed in October in Luzerne County was an "experimental" aircraft. In a report from the NTSB, authorities say during a stop at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that a rigging issue seemed to cause problems during turns.
Firefighters homes damaged in Shenandoah fire
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a fire that damaged several homes in Schuylkill County. That fire happened around midnight Monday morning along East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Officials say two first responders that were fighting the fire lived in the rowhomes affected and...
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
