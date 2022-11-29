Read full article on original website
ch
3d ago
Very little law in Calufornia actually conforms to the Constitution, so the court will overturn most California laws.
Reply
9
Social Idiot
3d ago
Huh? Can we stroke down the EV mandate? There are other solutions that would meet the goal without disenfranchising low income and those that like road trips.
Reply
5
Related
californiaglobe.com
Prohibited California State Agency Discrimination
Article 9.5 of Chapter 1 of Part 1 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the California Government Code concerns discrimination. Government Code Section 11135 prohibits any person in the State of California from being unlawfully denied full and equal access to the benefits of, or be unlawfully subjected to discrimination under, any program or activity that is conducted, operated, or administered by the state or by any state agency, is funded directly by the state, or receives any financial assistance from the state, on the basis of: sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, ethnic group identification, age, mental disability, physical disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.
californiaglobe.com
Commission on State Mandates Reports to the California Legislature
Article 3 of Chapter 4 of Part 7 of Division 4 of Title 2 of the California Government Code concerns reports to the Legislature by the Commission on State Mandates (CSM). Government Code Section 17600 requires, at least twice each calendar year, for the CSM to report to the Legislature on the number of mandates it has found and the estimated statewide costs of these mandates. This report also must identify the statewide costs estimated for each mandate and the reasons for recommending reimbursement.
californiaglobe.com
When Some California Citizens Lack a State Senator
According to Article IV, Section 2(a)(1) of the California Constitution, “the Senate has a membership of 40 Senators elected for 4-year terms, 20 to begin every 2 years.” As a result, half of the State Senate stands for election every two years, at the same time that all 80 Assembly Members stand for election.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Spreads Around another $240 Million of Billion$ Allocated to Clean Up Homeless Encampments
Gov. Gavin Newsom just announced Thursday afternoon another $240 million is available from the Encampment Resolution Fund grant program – part of the $700 million two-year program – to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter. But a quick look at the ERF program...
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
californiaglobe.com
Why Will the Legislature Convene December 5 and then Recess Until January 4?
Why Will the Legislature Convene December 5 and then Recess Until January 4? The answer is simple – the Legislature’s rules dictate their calendar, including recesses. The Joint Rules of the California State Senate and Assembly contain more than sixty provisions, including Joint Rule 51, which deals with the legislative calendar.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
californiaglobe.com
CA GOP Candidate Josh Hoover Defeats Assemblyman Ken Cooley in Assembly 7th District Election
Assemblyman Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) conceded the Assembly District 7 election to Republican candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday, ending one of the closest Assembly elections three weeks after election day. Cooley, who previously was the Mayor and a City Councilman of Rancho Cordova in the 2000’s and early 2010’s, was...
Opinion: Democrats Could Have Kept the House, But the California Party Fell Short
California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short — some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference. Running field campaigns are...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
californiaglobe.com
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
Bureau of Reclamation Warns California to Prepare for 4th Year of Drought
Federal water managers on Monday urged numerous California cities and industrial users to prepare for a fourth dry year, warning of possible “conservation actions” as drought conditions continue despite early rains. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said water storage is near historic lows in the reservoirs it operates...
$200 to $1050 could be coming your way if you live in California
Stimulus checks are being sent out. If you live in California and are having financial problems, you are not alone. Driven by the increased costs of housing, health care, and food, inflation has gone up to 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
Seven New $600 to $1,200 Payment Programs: California Signs Multiple Deals To Hand Out Money To Residents
California officials are feeling generous. The state and fellow agencies agreed to fund not one. But seven more universal basic income programs. These new pilots will differ from previous offers, for example, the one below.
Comments / 3