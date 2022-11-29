Read full article on original website
Thesiuslaw News
‘Holly Jolly Follies’ delivers Christmas gifts
Dec. 2, 2022 — With every passing day from Halloween through Thanksgiving, commercial establishments put on red and green wardrobes to announce must-have gifts for the richest holiday of the year. Trees are decorated with ornaments and strings of lights. Familiar music is piped from speakers everywhere. TV puts on programs about all those “Wonderful Lives” in celluloid. And snowflakes fall.
klcc.org
For the 70th time, Springfield Christmas Parade ready to roll
For the 70th year in a row, the Springfield Christmas Parade is set to entertain crowds of people this Saturday. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and follows a route from northeast Springfield into the downtown area. “There’s nothing like going to the parade and having ten, twenty, thirty...
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
kptv.com
Dog rescued from well in Newport
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters were called to a scene in Newport where a dog had fallen into a deep well on Tuesday morning. Hank the Golden Retriever is rescued from a well in Newport Oregon on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022. The fire crew posted pictures to social media saying...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB
At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
beachconnection.net
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
nbc16.com
Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126
TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
Thesiuslaw News
Siuslaw looks to season of surprises
Nov. 30, 2022 — Young girls hoops team plays first year in new classification.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
kezi.com
Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision
Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Dec. 2
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 30, 8:07 a.m., 200 block W. Kruse Ave., “warrant service,” 42-year old Aaron Douglas Vonzell “cited in lieu of custody on two Coos County SO warrants charging Failure to Appear on Criminal Cite for Driving While Suspended or Revoked and Contempt of Court.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
