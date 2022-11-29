ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs

Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Zach Eflin: Joins Rays

Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Eflin declined a $15 million mutual option with the Phillies for the 2023 season to head to free agency. He's now rewarded with a long-term deal in Tampa Bay and will presumably be a significant part of their rotation plans for the length of the contract. Eflin has been limited by injuries the last two seasons, combining to maintain a 4.12 ERA with a 164:31 K:BB across 181.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Neal: Ready to return

Neal (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Neal has been sidelined since suffering an MCL injury Week 7 versus Jacksonville. He figures to resume his role at right tackle assuming he avoids any setbacks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

MLB free agency tracker: Jacob deGrom joins Rangers on five-year deal; Zach Eflin signs with Rays

Major League Baseball's free agency period is underway and the first big name has signed, with Jacob deGrom joining the Texas Rangers. DeGrom's deal comes after a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. To wit, two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.
CBS Sports

Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Poppen: Claimed by Padres

Poppen was claimed off waivers from Arizona by the Padres on Friday. Poppen recorded a 4.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 28.2 innings in 2022 -- all career bests for the 28-year-old reliever. However, his improved ERA and WHIP was met by a career-low 6.91 K/9, which significantly hinders his fantasy value.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday

Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bears' Trevor Siemian: To undergo season-ending surgery

Coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery on his oblique, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Siemian was slated to fill in for an absent Justin Fields (shoulder) this past Sunday at the Jets, but he injured his oblique in warmups and suddenly was a game-time decision. He ended up playing through the pain and logged all 56 offense snaps in the loss while completing 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the wake of the performance, Siemian was unable to practice during Week 13 prep and now will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Fields is in line to return Sunday against the Packers, and Eberflus noted practice-squad member Nathan Peterman will be the backup quarterback, even with the Bears signing Tim Boyle of the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Back at practice

Smith-Schuster (illness) will return to practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Thursday's injury report will reveal Smith-Schuster's official participation level, but the wideout's return to practice after missing Wednesday's session has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday

Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Lewin Diaz: Bumped off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to another first baseman/designated hitter in Carlos Santana, who finalized a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Monday. Though a rebuilding Pirates squad looked to be a good spot for the 26-year-old Diaz to potentially play regularly in 2023 and make good on his prospect pedigree, Pittsburgh ultimately won't give him that opportunity. Over multiple stints in the big leagues with the Marlins across each of the three seasons, Diaz produced a .244 wOBA in 343 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness

Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy