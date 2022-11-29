Feast on pickles with wine at Fishtown Pickle Project's quirky alternative to Seven Fishes this December

"Jeopardy!" champ Ryan Long opened up about the struggles he faced as a child growing up in Philadelphia on the latest episode of the podcast "This American Life." Long, a former rideshare driver from Mount Airy who won 16 games and nearly $300,000 on the show last summer, described himself as an avid reader who browsed the newspaper by age 2. But he said he felt he had to hide his intelligence to fit in with other students at school.

