Philadelphia, PA

Feast on pickles with wine at Fishtown Pickle Project's quirky alternative to Seven Fishes this December

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago
phillyvoice.com

Skate on a pop-up ice rink and sing karaoke at uCity Square's holiday festival

The holiday season is in full swing in Philadelphia, and people of all ages can head over to uCity Square to get in on the festivities. Holiday Fest, which runs from Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, will transform The Lawn at uCity Square into a winter wonderland complete with a pop-up ice skating rink, holiday market with local artisans and plenty of live music for visitors to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Atlantic City chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Wonka-esque contest

Thousands of people had their dreams of attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' dashed when Ticketmaster's disastrous presale crashed so hard that the regular sale was canceled. But there's still one way to see her May 13 show in Philadelphia next spring, and no, it doesn't involve paying $5,000 to a scalper. You just have to buy a $10 chocolate bar.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Atlantic City Boardwalk's Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum to close after 26 years

The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum on the Atlantic City boardwalk, known for its unique exterior and mind-bending exhibits, will close after 26 years in business. The museum is inspired by cartoonist and entrepreneur Robert Ripley's original newspaper panels in the New York Globe and the New York Evening Post, where Ripley shared strange events, feats and bizarre objects — both real and make-believe — that highlighted the oddities of the world.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools

A hometown band will return to the city later this month for a series of shows benefitting Philly's public schools. The War on Drugs will revive "A Drugcember to Remember," from Dec. 19 to 21 at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown. Proceeds will directly benefit a nonprofit fund that raises money and coordinates investments to the School District of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Historic bank building in Ocean City could be turned into luxury hotel

One of the tallest buildings in Ocean City may be redeveloped into a luxury hotel by ICONA Resorts, which operates several Jersey Shore beachfront properties. The seven-story building at 801 Asbury Ave. is currently occupied by the Second Chance Boutique thrift store and the Law Offices of Meghan J. McCormick Hoerner, but most of the office space in the building is unoccupied.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant

The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
phillyvoice.com

'Jeopardy!' champ Ryan Long says he hid his intelligence to fit in as a child

"Jeopardy!" champ Ryan Long opened up about the struggles he faced as a child growing up in Philadelphia on the latest episode of the podcast "This American Life." Long, a former rideshare driver from Mount Airy who won 16 games and nearly $300,000 on the show last summer, described himself as an avid reader who browsed the newspaper by age 2. But he said he felt he had to hide his intelligence to fit in with other students at school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says

A transgender woman was fatally shot inside a Germantown apartment just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, the District Attorney's Office said on Thursday. Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, 27, was shot multiple times and left face down on the kitchen floor of her mother's apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street, near Morris Street, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., and investigators found no obvious signs of forced entry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
NEWARK, DE

