Feast on pickles with wine at Fishtown Pickle Project's quirky alternative to Seven Fishes this December

Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Skate on a pop-up ice rink and sing karaoke at uCity Square's holiday festival
The holiday season is in full swing in Philadelphia, and people of all ages can head over to uCity Square to get in on the festivities. Holiday Fest, which runs from Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, will transform The Lawn at uCity Square into a winter wonderland complete with a pop-up ice skating rink, holiday market with local artisans and plenty of live music for visitors to enjoy.
phillyvoice.com
Watch holiday classics from 'Elf' to 'Die Hard' at the Philadelphia Film Center this month
In between shopping and taking in expansive light displays across the city this holiday season, head over to the Philadelphia Film Center to check out a series of holiday movies, as well as some chilling thrillers, all month long. One of the highlights this month happens on Thursday, Dec. 8...
phillyvoice.com
Atlantic City chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Wonka-esque contest
Thousands of people had their dreams of attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' dashed when Ticketmaster's disastrous presale crashed so hard that the regular sale was canceled. But there's still one way to see her May 13 show in Philadelphia next spring, and no, it doesn't involve paying $5,000 to a scalper. You just have to buy a $10 chocolate bar.
phillyvoice.com
Atlantic City Boardwalk's Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum to close after 26 years
The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum on the Atlantic City boardwalk, known for its unique exterior and mind-bending exhibits, will close after 26 years in business. The museum is inspired by cartoonist and entrepreneur Robert Ripley's original newspaper panels in the New York Globe and the New York Evening Post, where Ripley shared strange events, feats and bizarre objects — both real and make-believe — that highlighted the oddities of the world.
phillyvoice.com
Pita Chip will give away free falafel to commemorate owner's immigration to America
A modern Middle Eastern restaurant with locations throughout the Philly area will be offering giveaways and discounts next week in honor of its owner's immigration anniversary. Pita Chip co-founder Omar Alsaadi came to the U.S. from Syria in December 1979, and to commemorate, the restaurant will host its annual "Americaversary...
phillyvoice.com
The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools
A hometown band will return to the city later this month for a series of shows benefitting Philly's public schools. The War on Drugs will revive "A Drugcember to Remember," from Dec. 19 to 21 at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown. Proceeds will directly benefit a nonprofit fund that raises money and coordinates investments to the School District of Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances
Music lovers can soon enjoy live performances at a popular Center City venue that has been closed for renovations since the summer. MilkBoy Philly in Center City is celebrating the reopening of its second floor music space with a host of performances, beginning with a tribute to 90s alternate rock on Saturday, Dec. 3.
phillyvoice.com
Historic bank building in Ocean City could be turned into luxury hotel
One of the tallest buildings in Ocean City may be redeveloped into a luxury hotel by ICONA Resorts, which operates several Jersey Shore beachfront properties. The seven-story building at 801 Asbury Ave. is currently occupied by the Second Chance Boutique thrift store and the Law Offices of Meghan J. McCormick Hoerner, but most of the office space in the building is unoccupied.
phillyvoice.com
As last pay phones disappear in Philly, new project envisions a free network of cloud-based kiosks to make calls
No piece of public infrastructure appears more forlorn and obsolete than a pay phone. When's the last time you used one? 1999? Did your mom hang up on you for calling with 1-800-Collect, just to let her know you're not dead and that you'll be late for dinner?. In cities...
phillyvoice.com
Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant
The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
phillyvoice.com
'Jeopardy!' champ Ryan Long says he hid his intelligence to fit in as a child
"Jeopardy!" champ Ryan Long opened up about the struggles he faced as a child growing up in Philadelphia on the latest episode of the podcast "This American Life." Long, a former rideshare driver from Mount Airy who won 16 games and nearly $300,000 on the show last summer, described himself as an avid reader who browsed the newspaper by age 2. But he said he felt he had to hide his intelligence to fit in with other students at school.
phillyvoice.com
‘The Black Paradise Project’ aims to reduce the mental health impacts of racism
As Philadelphia works to address the mental health impacts of racism, Mural Arts Philadelphia and the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services have partnered on an initiative that aims to provide a pathway for community healing through public art projects. The program, called Porch...
phillyvoice.com
Kensington drug boss, known for selling narcotics labeled 'funeral' to show potency, sentenced to prison
A Kensington man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his leadership role in a drug trafficking organization in the North Philadelphia neighborhood, supplying thousands of doses of heroin and crack cocaine to those living with addiction, federal prosecutors said. Ricardo Carrion, 42, otherwise known as "PR," ran...
phillyvoice.com
Woman's decapitated body found inside Northeast Philly home, police say
A 34-year-old man is charged with killing a woman whose decapitated remains were found Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philly, authorities said. Philadelphia police were to the 300 block of Magee Avenue around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Inside the home,...
phillyvoice.com
Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says
A transgender woman was fatally shot inside a Germantown apartment just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, the District Attorney's Office said on Thursday. Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald, 27, was shot multiple times and left face down on the kitchen floor of her mother's apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street, near Morris Street, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., and investigators found no obvious signs of forced entry.
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman among four killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Delaware
Four people were killed late Wednesday night when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 crashed into another pickup truck, killing all three people inside in addition to the wrong-way driver, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened in the New Castle area, near Route 13,...
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
