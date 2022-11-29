Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Rings of Power’: Sam Hazeldine to Replace Joseph Mawle as Adar in Season 2
Joseph Mawle will not return as Adar in The Rings of Power Season 2 at Prime Video, the streamer announced December 1. The Orc leader will instead be played by Sam Hazeldine (Slow Horses, The Sandman, Peaky Blinders). Why Mawle is leaving the series is unknown. Additionally, six more actors...
tvinsider.com
Literary Mystery and Spy Thrills, ‘Scrooge’ and More Holiday TV, ‘Young Rock’s Daddy Issue, ‘Blue Bloods’ Conflict
From the bookshelf to TV, Prime Video adapts Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache mysteries, and Apple TV+ delivers a second season of the Slow Horses spy franchise. Leading the TV yuletide parade: a new animated Scrooge. NBC’s Young Rock reflects on the future pro wrestler’s relationship with his father. On Blue Bloods, Erin clashes with her investigator.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo, Ken Jennings & More Reveal Favorite Movies
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ from New Jersey, Cris Pannullo, just collected his 18th win on the show on November 30, but we also got some insight into the newfound legend’s taste in cinema. Before pushing his total cash winnings on the game show to $637,923, host Ken Jennings asked Pannullo what films he likes.
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
tvinsider.com
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Died by Suicide, Reveals Wife
Jason David Frank‘s wife, Tammie Frank, has revealed the beloved Power Rangers star died by suicide. The actor and MMA athlete passed away on November 19, 2022. Speaking with People, Tammie set the record straight regarding rumors and speculation about Jason’s passing. She confirmed that he “took his life” in a hotel room during a “weekend getaway” while she was downstairs at the hotel lobby buying snacks.
tvinsider.com
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
tvinsider.com
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Last Minute
Val Kilmer has been out of the spotlight for some time, following a long battle with throat cancer. But back in the ’80s and ’90s, the actor had a string of leading man roles, one of which was in Willow. Unfortunately, Kilmer is nowhere to be found in Disney+’s new revival — but not because the creators didn’t try to include him.
tvinsider.com
‘The Hammer’ Trailer: See Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman Reunite in Lifetime Movie (VIDEO)
Reba McEntire lays down the law with her mighty gavel in the trailer for Lifetime‘s The Hammer — and we mean that literally. The country music legend smacks a crook upside the head with her gavel when he gets out of line and storms her judges bench. But other than seeing McEntire kick ass, the most exciting part of The Hammer trailer is the quick glimpse of McEntire’s reunion with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon).
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Creator Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club Season 1.]. It’s always a sad day when a show with lingering mysteries is canceled, but such is the case with The Midnight Club at Netflix. Inspired by the works of Christopher Pike and hailing from horror auteur Mike...
tvinsider.com
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Emily Wonder If It’s All Worth It (VIDEO)
It’s almost time for Emily Cooper to make a decision as the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris returns for its third season on Wednesday, December 21. “My entire life, I’ve been practical; I make one romantic decision, and it bit me in the ass,” Lily Collins‘ Emily says in the new Season 3 trailer (watch below). “Are you talking about work or Gabriel?” asks Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park). “Paris?!” replies Emily.
tvinsider.com
Flula Borg Talks ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ & Hopes for Season 2
Aca-Scuse me? A common reaction from Pitch Perfect fans after news broke of a streaming series spinoff centering on Adam Devine’s Bumper looking to realize his dream. Flula Borg, who played European rival Pieter Kramer, was excited to get the callback. In Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Kramer is...
tvinsider.com
Unprincipled at ‘Abbott,’ Lighting the Tree, Reviving ‘Willow,’ an ‘Irreverent’ Caper
The wacky principal of Abbott Elementary becomes substitute teacher for a day. NBC marks the 90th lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree with an all-star celebration. Disney+ presents a sequel to the 1988 fantasy Willow. A Chicago criminal on the lam becomes a man of the cloth Down Under in an Irreverent dramedy.
tvinsider.com
‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
The streaming service has renewed the Sylvester Stallone-led series for a second season after it helped drive Paramount+ to the highest single day start ever. It also is the #1 new series premiere on cable, with its preview on Paramount Network on premiere day, November 13, drawing in 3.7 million total viewers and besting House of the Dragon and The Old Man.
tvinsider.com
‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Tease Throuple Tribulations, Drama & More in Season 2 (VIDEO)
A new season of Gossip Girl (whether you’re talking the original CW series or the HBO Max reboot) means, of course, more drama. From what’s going on with the throuple to who’s trying to keep from falling back into that world (and will ultimately fail) to who just wants all of that drama to be done, TV Insider got the scoop from the cast on Season 2, which has now premiered on the streaming service.
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Star Joe Mantegna on Rossi’s Dark Place: ‘Give It a Little Time’ (VIDEO)
While Joe Mantegna hadn’t been expecting to step back into his role as Special Agent David Rossi after Criminal Minds ended a 15-season run in 2020, he also wasn’t entirely shocked it happened. “There was really no indication at the time when we ended,” he tells TV Insider...
tvinsider.com
Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Sign Amazon Deal — What Does It Mean for ‘The Midnight Club’?
According to Deadline, the pair responsible for shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass will create exclusive content for Amazon Studios, developing and producing projects via their Intrepid Pictures company with titles exclusively streaming on Prime Video. “Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories...
tvinsider.com
Zooey Deschanel to Go On Culinary Journey in Discovery+’s ‘What Am I Eating?’
New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel is set to embark on a culinary mission in the new Discovery+ series, What Am I Eating?, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2023. As reported by Deadline, the series, which is inspired by ATTN:’s long-running social series, Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel, will follow Deschanel as she dives into “everyday food dilemmas” and “asks the tough questions about what Americans eat.”
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.] Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).
tvinsider.com
‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Brad William Henke Dies at 56
Brad William Henke, the actor known for roles like Desi Piscatella, the prison guard in Orange Is the New Black, has died at the age of 56. A representative for the actor revealed he died in his sleep on Tuesday, November 27, but no cause of death was revealed. “Brad...
tvinsider.com
‘Echo 3’: Bradley Whitford & Kate Burton Return in Episode 4 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Bradley Whitford and Kate Burton return in Echo 3 Episode 4, coming out Friday, December 2 on Apple TV+. This is the first episode after the rescue thriller premiered with Episodes 1-3 on November 23. In the TV Insider exclusive above, Michiel Huisman‘s Prince delivers an intriguing surprise to his...
Comments / 0