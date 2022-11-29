Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek: Bode & Rebecca Bond Over Sad Stories (VIDEO)
Bode (Max Thieriot) is determined to not be like he used to in order to secure an early release on Fire Country, but that’s easier said than done. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode, he and inmate Rebecca (Fiona Rene) not only exchange stories about what led them to fire camp but also, while cleaning up at a scene, may have just come across the exact item that’s going to cause some trouble for his crew in “Happy to Help.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
‘General Hospital’: Will Willow Die? 3 Reasons Why She’ll Survive
'General Hospital' young heroine Willow Tait is facing an uncertain future after receiving grim news about her leukemia diagnosis.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
New Amsterdam Boss Explains What Helen's Surprise Return Means For Max
Helen had a surprise and shocking return on New Amsterdam, and the showrunner explains what this could mean for Max.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
New Amsterdam Fans Have A Major Complaint About Season 5
When it comes to tried and true settings in the medium of television, few are as bulletproof as hospitals are. From classic medical dramas like "E.R.," "Chicago Hope," and "St. Elsewhere" to popular modern series like "The Good Doctor" and "Chicago Med," there hasn't been a shortage of this type of show in decades. Still, "New Amsterdam" has thrived by focusing on battling bureaucracy and giving patients what they truly deserve in one of the nation's oldest hospitals.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Chicago P.D. Fans Were Let Down By Upton's Crossover On Chicago Med Season 8
Each of the three series that make up NBC's "One Chicago" universe — "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." — typically function independently from one another, localizing their dramas within their discrete groups of characters. Of course, since these shows takes place in a shared universe, crossovers are nevertheless an occasional occurrence within all three of the flagship "One Chicago" series.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
realitytitbit.com
Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram
Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 has a new love interest for Brett now that Casey is gone, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, but falling in love again is a ways off for Brett.
tvinsider.com
‘Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist’: Watch the Deputies Ring in the Holidays With ‘Celebration Doves’ (VIDEO)
The holidays are approaching, and the Reno 911! deputies are ringing in the season with celebratory doves in their upcoming movie Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist. “It’s Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle [Thomas Lennon] wishes he’d never been born,” teases the official synopsis. “With the help of a roller skating ‘Angel,’ he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!”
tvinsider.com
‘HouseBroken’ Debuts New Holiday Theme Song for Special Episodes (VIDEO)
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with your favorite animals? HouseBroken is airing two special holiday episodes on December 4, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look (and listen!) at the new holiday theme song. The song, “Woofin’ & Meowin,'” was written specifically for the Fox animated...
tvinsider.com
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Died by Suicide, Reveals Wife
Jason David Frank‘s wife, Tammie Frank, has revealed the beloved Power Rangers star died by suicide. The actor and MMA athlete passed away on November 19, 2022. Speaking with People, Tammie set the record straight regarding rumors and speculation about Jason’s passing. She confirmed that he “took his life” in a hotel room during a “weekend getaway” while she was downstairs at the hotel lobby buying snacks.
tvinsider.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek: Will The Lambs’ Performance Secure Win? (VIDEO)
It’s down to two contestants on The Masked Singer for the November 30 Season 8 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a new performance from one of the hopefuls. Only The Lambs and Harp remain, and in the video above, you can see the former...
