MyPillow guy runs for chair of GOP

By Stephanie Raymond
 3 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running to chair the Republican National Committee.

Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump and outspoken 2020 election denier, made the announcement Monday during a show hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

"I am 100% running for the RNC Chairman against Ronna McDaniel. 100%, I'm all in," he said .

"One of the things that one of the big donors said to me, he said, Mike, he said, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don't know it yet," Lindell added.

In an interview with CBS News , Lindell explained that he was unsatisfied with the GOP's performances in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections, during which they failed to maintain or regain control of both houses of the federal legislature.

"You need a different input to get a different output. That's business 101," he said.

Lindell admitted that he doesn't have a campaign platform just yet, but said he would be willing to leave the pillow business that made him famous, telling CBS he'd approach the job full-time.

The RNC's 168 members are expected to elect a chair to a two-year term during the party's winter meeting in January, Forbes reported.

The majority of RNC members have already endorsed current Chairwoman McDaniel for another term, according to a letter obtained by The Hill that was signed by a total of 101 members. McDaniel has held the position since 2017.

