Boludo planning two new locations in 2023

It's one of the most popular pizzas in the Twin Cities and now it's going to become more accessible around Minneapolis.

Facundo DeFraia, owner of Argentinian restaurant Boludo, confirmed to Jason DeRusha that he plans to add two new locations of the pizza and empanadas eatery. With locations already in Downtown Minneapolis and the Kingfield neighborhood, DeFraia plans to expand to the Como neighborhood and Uptown.

Boludo is looking to take the space at 1519 Como Ave SE, which used to be home to Oaks TW Hardware.

In Uptown, DeFraia says that he is planning to take the old Sotarol Asian Kitchen at 2935 Girard Ave.

According to their website , DeFraia came to Minneapolis in the early 2000s to help Daniel Del Prado open Martina. He decided to open his own pizzeria in Kingifeld in 2018. He says their mission is to connect the community through food and music while bringing a taste of Buenos Aires to Minneapolis.