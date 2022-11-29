ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boludo planning two new locations in 2023

By Dan Edwards, Jason De Rusha
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqIGO_0jR9122G00

It's one of the most popular pizzas in the Twin Cities and now it's going to become more accessible around Minneapolis.

Facundo DeFraia, owner of Argentinian restaurant Boludo, confirmed to Jason DeRusha that he plans to add two new locations of the pizza and empanadas eatery. With locations already in Downtown Minneapolis and the Kingfield neighborhood, DeFraia plans to expand to the Como neighborhood and Uptown.

Boludo is looking to take the space at 1519 Como Ave SE, which used to be home to Oaks TW Hardware.

In Uptown, DeFraia says that he is planning to take the old Sotarol Asian Kitchen at 2935 Girard Ave.

According to their website , DeFraia came to Minneapolis in the early 2000s to help Daniel Del Prado open Martina. He decided to open his own pizzeria in Kingifeld in 2018. He says their mission is to connect the community through food and music while bringing a taste of Buenos Aires to Minneapolis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
tcbmag.com

New Holiday Market Brings New Life to Young-Quinlan Building

A new makers market featuring over 40 BIPOC and women-owned businesses is bringing new life to the historic Young-Quinlan Building in downtown Minneapolis this holiday season. The Holiday Village at Young-Quinlan opened Thursday and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 24. Open Wednesday through Saturday, the market is supported by the Chameleon Shoppes initiative of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which partnered with The Black Market Events, Roho Collective, and Strive Bookstore to bring vendors to the market.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AdWeek

Jason Hackett to Join KARE Minneapolis as AM Anchor

Jason Hackett will join the KARE as co-anchor and reporter for the Minneapolis NBC affiliate’s morning newscast in early February 2023. “I’m incredibly excited for Jason to join the Sunrise team,” said news director Stacey Nogy. “He brings positive energy, a passion for news and a track record of reporting on impactful issues in the community.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
blainemn.gov

Development Spotlight: Blaine Square II & III Additions

Construction is underway on the Blaine Square II & III addition on the southeast corner of 125th and Ulysses, creating additional commercial space within the City and bringing in new restaurants. Eight new buildings are part of this capital real estate development and includes several expanding and new restaurants to the area as well as a new car wash, a potential bank location, and Take 5 Oil, who moved into the renovated building that was once a Jiffy Lube. To date, the new Chipotle and Take 5 Oil Change’s buildings have been completed while Popeyes is currently under construction.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnetonka High School starts permanent food shelf on campus

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Chapter of the Interact Club is partnering with the ICA Food Shelf to tackle food insecurity in our community. Interact Club is the high school division of the Rotary Organization and during the past year, they have worked to open up a food shelf called the Galley in Minnetonka High School.
MINNETONKA, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy