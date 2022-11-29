Nonprofit dedicated to bringing quality food to North Memphis food desert

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better.

This week, we caught up with a group that believes in quality food closer to home.

The Works is a nonprofit community development corporation. Their Mobile Grocer pulls up in front of Legends Park North Senior Building every other Thursday.

Roshun Austin is the president and CEO.

“Our main goal with the mobile grocer is to provide access to people who have limited access,” Austin said. “North Memphis is a huge food desert and it’s for miles. Many neighborhoods don’t have access to fresh produce.”

The Mobile Grocer is a grocery store on wheels bringing fresh food to neighborhoods without grocery stores. It’s stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and even meats.

We caught up with Robert Seawood as he was finishing up his grocery trip.

“It’s very convenient. the nearest supermarket is seven blocks away,” Seawood said.

Convenience is important to Mr. Seawood. he just had a knee replacement surgery and his main transportation is mass transit.

“Buses are so crowded. My walker is kind of flimsy you know trying to adjust myself on a bus full of crowded people,”

Ms. Bobbie and Ms. Ilean have their shopping lists memorized.

“They have what we need and I love the vegetables and fruits and it comes right to you. It’s a blessing,”

In addition to cash and cards, they also accept SNAP benefits and EBT.

“We want to improve the quality of life for Memphians and Shelby County. Especially those most vulnerable. We can do that through food,” Austin said.

Our anonymous donor wanted to give The Works’ Mobile Grocer $1,000 because when you bring quality food closer to home, you build a much healthier community.

The Works is a true community changer.

Visit The Mobile Grocer and The Works to learn more.

