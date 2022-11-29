ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Nonprofit dedicated to bringing quality food to North Memphis food desert

By Corie Ventura
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbL9I_0jR9119X00

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better.

This week, we caught up with a group that believes in quality food closer to home.

The Works is a nonprofit community development corporation. Their Mobile Grocer pulls up in front of Legends Park North Senior Building every other Thursday.

Roshun Austin is the president and CEO.

“Our main goal with the mobile grocer is to provide access to people who have limited access,” Austin said. “North Memphis is a huge food desert and it’s for miles. Many neighborhoods don’t have access to fresh produce.”

The Mobile Grocer is a grocery store on wheels bringing fresh food to neighborhoods without grocery stores. It’s stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and even meats.

We caught up with Robert Seawood as he was finishing up his grocery trip.

“It’s very convenient. the nearest supermarket is seven blocks away,” Seawood said.

Convenience is important to Mr. Seawood. he just had a knee replacement surgery and his main transportation is mass transit.

“Buses are so crowded. My walker is kind of flimsy you know trying to adjust myself on a bus full of crowded people,”

Ms. Bobbie and Ms. Ilean have their shopping lists memorized.

“They have what we need and I love the vegetables and fruits and it comes right to you. It’s a blessing,”

In addition to cash and cards, they also accept SNAP benefits and EBT.

“We want to improve the quality of life for Memphians and Shelby County. Especially those most vulnerable. We can do that through food,” Austin said.

Our anonymous donor wanted to give The Works’ Mobile Grocer $1,000 because when you bring quality food closer to home, you build a much healthier community.

The Works is a true community changer.

Visit The Mobile Grocer and The Works to learn more.

If you know a group making a difference in our community, nominate them here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Whitehaven community pitches in for the perfect tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Whitehaven community is coming together to raise thousands of dollars, all for the perfect Christmas tree. The Christmas stand in front of Southland Mall is empty, but not for long. Next week, a 28-ft fully decorated tree will be lit here, and it’s because of the community outpouring. You might say Whitehaven community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Welp, readers, it’s about that time where I feel that I can formally recognize that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you go. Even I can recognize that with my poor near-sighted vision, for which I refuse to wear glasses or contact lenses. But listen, I can recognize shapes and colors from a distance. Like Memphis Botanic Garden, where larger-than-life Alice in Wonderland characters are all lit up, I can tell which mosaiculture figure is the Queen of Hearts versus which figure is Alice — even without my glasses. I know, it’s impressive. But can you say the same?
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Broken streetlights raise concerns in Parkway Village neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Parkway Village area are concerned about safety after they say a few streetlights have been out for months and are calling on MLGW to repair them. Lavada Mitchell has lived on Fernbrook Drive for more than 30 years. Her street doesn’t have working streetlights. She’s notified the city and MLGW but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Al’s egg rolls live up to their “famous” reputation

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Al’s Wings and Things.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Teen expected to recover after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 15-year-old shot in the Hickory Hill area pleads for change after her son’s near-death experience. “You just never wanna hear that your son has been shot,” said Asia Partee. Her son was standing outside Sonic, along Kirby Parkway, when a group of people drove by and shot at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Jookers featured in global Nike campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is known for its music. Now, the dances that come along with it are getting global attention. Memphis Jookin is featured in a worldwide Nike campaign. “Memphis has always been what the world is seeing now, like a mecca of Black art,” said Osaze ‘Agod’ Niamke. Memphis Jookin combines intricate footwork, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Memphis You Can Adopt This Christmas

This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Commissioners, school leader discuss 3G schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County commissioners heard from a school district leader Wednesday as questions remain about what will happen to current Memphis-Shelby County Schools in Germantown. Tennessee lawmakers created a new bill banning Memphis-Shelby County Schools from operating schools within the boundaries of another district unless there is a written agreement.  Patrice Thomas, Chief of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy