Ohio State

Governor DeWine awards $4.8M to support sexual assault survivors

By Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs in Ohio will receive $4.8 million in grant funding.

Twenty-five rape crisis centers and survivor service providers from 24 Ohio counties received grants.

Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones

The grant funding will help the 25 programs offer virtual/remote and crisis services, support emergency needs of sexual assault survivors and pay for hiring and retention bonuses to attract and maintain staff to ensure the continuity of sexual assault recovery services.

“The services provided by our rape crisis centers are essential for helping sexual assault survivors recover from trauma,” DeWine said. “These funds will not only help survivors get the support they need, but will also ensure that service providers have enough staff members to walk along with survivors on their recovery journey.”

The Office of Criminal Justice Services is administering the grant program, which is funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act, Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 funds.

This announcement follows $3.6 million in family violence prevention grants and $6.7 million for domestic violence survivor programs that were announced earlier this fall.

OCJS is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. By statute, OCJS is the lead justice planning and assistance office for the state, administering millions of dollars in state and federal criminal justice funding every year. OCJS also evaluates programs and develops technology, training, and products for criminal justice professionals and communities.

WKBN

WKBN

