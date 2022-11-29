ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 337

JMPG
3d ago

before getting hasty let's see if he pleads the fifth on every question. if he actually testifies I would take him at his word based on the type of role he has had in the secret service. it will be very interesting to see if he corroborates with the j6 committee what he was purported to have said.

Reply(26)
18
LadyBlueSilver(OG)
3d ago

Great..The more people confirm it was trump that instigated the violence, the better..I hope trump goes down hard for this.

Reply(92)
70
Anita Franklin
3d ago

Trump at least done things to help the American people ,instead of hisself like the rest in Washington. Why is Hillary and ,Obama, Bush ,Bidens not been prosecuted!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(45)
44
Related
Newsweek

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Expects Donald Trump Will Be 'Convicted'

George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, said during a television appearance this week, that he believes Trump will eventually be "charged" and "convicted." George Conway is an American lawyer and former friend of Trump's, before he became a vocal critic of the then-president...
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Reportedly Testifies to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s former top adviser, Stephen Miller, testified before a federal grand jury on Tuesday as part of the Jan. 6 criminal investigation led by the Department of Justice. The former speechwriter spent several hours at a federal court house in D.C., where lead prosecutor Thomas Windom was also spotted, according to CNN. Miller is the first known witness to testify before the DOJ-appointed special counsel, who was appointed earlier this month to oversee investigations into the insurrection and classified documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago home. As part of an entirely separate investigation, Miller testified virtually before the House select committee in April regarding the events of Jan. 6. In a public hearing in July, that committee revealed that Trump insisted on keeping lines targeting ex-Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Ellipse, despite pushback from White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, and hours before rioters would storm the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The DOJ also requested Pence’s testimony last week.Read it at CNN
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
NBC News

NBC News

550K+
Followers
61K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy