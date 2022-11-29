Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
AMC Networks stock sinks after CEO departs, layoffs announced as cable losses mount
AMC Networks (AMCX) plans to lay off about 20% of its U.S. workforce as CEO Christina Spade departs the company after less than three months on the job. "We have determined we need to conserve resources at this time," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "This will involve cutbacks in operations which unfortunately includes a large-scale layoff, impacting approximately 20% of our employees in the U.S."
Deep cuts at AMC Networks signals turbulent time for media industry
"The mechanisms for the monetization of content are in disarray."
AMC to cut 20% staff, with ‘content monetisation mechanisms in disarray’
AMC Networks is cutting around a fifth of its US workforce and is to implement “significant cutbacks in operations”, with its CEO also stepping down after just three months. The Better Call Saul and Mad Men firm’s chairman, James Dolan, said “large-scale” staff reductions would be required as...
Mark Burnett Exits Leadership Role at Amazon's MGM
Pioneering reality TV producer Mark Burnett has become the latest MGM executive to depart following Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of the studio earlier this year. Burnett is known for creating influential non-scripted TV hits including Survivor, The Apprentice and Shark Tank, among many others. “After months of collaborative transition efforts,...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
AMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil Media
A media sector squeezed by streaming losses, anemic stocks, layoffs and executive turmoil unveiled its latest casualties Tuesday: 20% of AMC Networks’ U.S. staff, or about 200 people, along with the departure of CEO Christina Spade. The news follows Bob Chapek’s equally sudden departure last Sunday from Disney after a quarter of hefty streaming losses and months of PR missteps. No reason was given for Spade’s departure, but it kicked off another round of speculation about the potential for the cuts being a preamble to an M&A transaction. AMC Networks declined to comment when contacted by Deadline. Jobs are being axed...
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks is planning "large-scale layoffs," as the global entertainment company's new Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade steps down after less than three months on the job.
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade, who worked for just 3 months, is entitled to a payout of over $10 million
CEO Christina Spade's departure came just before AMC announced that it plans on laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff in the face of a revenue drop.
🌎 AMC Networks cuts cord with CEO
AMC Networks’s CEO stepped down just three months in. The cable TV company will also lay off 20% of its staff as it rescues monetization models “in disarray.”. The US Senate passed a landmark same-sex marriage bill. The legislation to enshrine same-sex unions in federal law picked up momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
AMC Networks to Undergo Layoffs As CEO Exits and Streaming Can’t Offset Linear TV Decline
Shortly after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role, the company’s chairman, James Dolan, sent a memo to staff on Nov. 29 forecasting “large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.” “It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming. This has not been the case,” Dolan wrote, adding: “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood. We do not take this lightly. We will take every...
AMC Networks SVPs David Stefanou & Marco Bresaz Among Creative Executives Impacted By Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Steps Down After Taking Over in September
AMC Networks said on Tuesday that CEO Christina Spade “has stepped down from her role” without giving details about the reason. The news came as a surprise as Spade had only taken over the role as of Sept. 9. A successor wasn’t immediately named.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 PercentAMC Networks Adds Former Interim CEO Matt Blank to Board'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second-Season Pickup at AMC “The AMC Networks board of directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement, with an announcement to follow,” the company, which operates such cable...
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees. "The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us...
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
Amazon Is Scrapping Orion TV Just 2 Years After It Relaunched
In the wake of MGM television head Mark Burnett exiting the studio and Amazon on Monday, Amazon is re-organizing MGM’s TV division: folding its Orion Television label into the larger scripted side of MGM and axing the label just two years after it relaunched. Amazon’s TV chief Vernon Sanders announced the news to staff on Tuesday in a memo obtained by IndieWire, adding that Orion TV head Bradley Gardner is exiting. Gardner is negotiating a producing deal at MGM TV. The re-launched Orion Television was behind the rebooted “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which is expected to stream on Paramount+ next year. Gardner...
Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke will now also run MGM Studios
Jennifer Salke, who has led Amazon Studios since 2018, has now expanded her role nearly nine months after Amazon's acquisition of MGM.
Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes David Decker to Oversee Content Sales
Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted David Decker to oversee content sales as the role’s existing executive, Jim Wuthrich, is set to step down at the end of the year, the company said on Thursday. Decker will be responsible for the North American licensing and distribution of all WBD-produced film, TV and digital content to third-party platforms. In his role as president of content sales, Decker will also lead direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales. He begins on Jan. 2 and will report up to Bruce Campbell, WBD’s chief revenue and strategy officer.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN Chief Outlines Cuts: HLN Slashed,...
