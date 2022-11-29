ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

You would think that they would put the right picture on the story . He was a great actor and very handsome . Prayers 🙏 for his family and friends .

The Independent

Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard" and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. His death was announced this week by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting. Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday."Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV,” the school's film chair, Heather Addison, said in a statement. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
COLUMBUS, OH
Taste of Country

Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide

In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
CLEVELAND, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Posts Video Dancing to Her New Single With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: WATCH

While preparing for the BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday (November 8th), Miranda Lambert was caught on camera dancing to her new single Actin’ Up with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. In the video, which Miranda Lambert posted, the duo is seen dancing to the new track while holding drinks. “Actin up tonight at the BMI Awards with Brendan McLoughlin,” Lambert shared. “Thanks to preshow Red 55 Winery in our Wanda June Home glasses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

How Cracker Barrel Honored Loretta Lynn's Legacy

On October 4, iconic country star Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at 90 years old (via AP News). After her death, her family confirmed that she died peacefully in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee ranch. Lynn became one of the first female country stars to sing about sex, divorce, and even topics that were controversial at her time, such as birth control. "It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too," she told the outlet about her music's content. "I didn't write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too."
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
