The 'yes, but' economy. Yes, we're worried about recession — but the economy remains resilient
Each week brings head-scratching contradictory news about the economy. This past week was no different, with a batch of economic reports showing that — despite the recession talk — the US economy shows remarkable resilience. Yes, the economy is strong. But it comes with a lot of caveats.
White House sees stronger than expected jobs report following string of promising economic data
The Biden White House had hoped to see continued moderation in US jobs growth in the November jobs report to bolster what it sees as growing evidence that inflation is starting to slow -- but newly released data Friday morning defied the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to cool down the economy.
Powell revives hopes of a Fed pivot. That's a bad thing
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made investors very happy on Wednesday. US stocks popped after the central banker gave a speech strongly indicating that the Fed would ease the historically-high pace of interest rate rises at its next policy meeting in December. But investors who are expecting a full pivot...
Yellen to Colbert: 'I practiced and I practiced' signature for US currency
Sheets of dollar bills rolling off the presses at the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing will soon bear the signature of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. But as it turns out, there was a lot riding on that little John Hancock, Yellen said Wednesday night as a guest on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
China's cities are running out of cash to pay huge Covid lockdown bills
Protests this week across China show just how unpopular Beijing's zero-Covid policy has become. Now, even as the country signals it may loosen pandemic controls, it faces another challenge: Local governments charged with conducting mass testing and enforcing quarantine are running short of cash and could be forced to cut corners or reduce other vital services.
