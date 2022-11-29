ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Recent drug overdose spike in Licking County, health officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There has been an increase in recent drug overdoses, according to the Licking County Health Department. Health officials issued a community advisory Friday morning. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, there has been an increase in suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County, officials said. Licking...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

15-year-old among 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was taken to OSU East...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH

