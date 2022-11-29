Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Recent drug overdose spike in Licking County, health officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There has been an increase in recent drug overdoses, according to the Licking County Health Department. Health officials issued a community advisory Friday morning. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, there has been an increase in suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County, officials said. Licking...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus measles outbreak: Health officials name 3 locations people may have been exposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is warning of three locations across the city where people may have been exposed to measles. The agency is investigating confirmed cases in unvaccinated people who were at the following places while infectious:. Meijer | 6175 Sawmill Road | No. 19 from...
myfox28columbus.com
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
myfox28columbus.com
World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus man wants more city safety resources after rash of violence in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus man said more city security is needed in his neighborhood after a rash of violent crimes in his community. "The two suspects tried to carjack me, came from behind my house," paramedic Joe Whittington said. He said two suspects tried to steal...
myfox28columbus.com
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
myfox28columbus.com
3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
myfox28columbus.com
15-year-old among 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was taken to OSU East...
myfox28columbus.com
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
myfox28columbus.com
3 people indicted in death of 1-year-old who died after being exposed to fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury after a 1-year-old child died after being exposed to fentanyl, Columbus police said. Police said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive baby in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on Nov. 18.
myfox28columbus.com
'Nothing's been done,' Norwich Twp. residents want answers to years long flooding problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Norwich Township residents told ABC 6/FOX 28 they are fed up with flooding on their property and inside their homes. The families live along Smiley Road and on property under Norwich Township jurisdiction. Across the street is a condo community called The Lakes at Mill Run. A pond on that property backs up to Smiley Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
myfox28columbus.com
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
Comments / 0