Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Kalkine : Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms? | Kalkine Media
French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage.
Kalkine : How Australia’s saltmarsh ecosystems provided protection to thousands? | Kalkine Media
Saltmarsh ecosystems provided protection to more than 88,000 homes from potential storm surge damage, according to 2021 data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Director of Centre of Environmental and Satellite Accounts at the ABS, Peter Meadows, said the National Ocean Ecosystem Account data showed that saltmarsh ecosystems provided a range of benefits from climate relief to coastal protection in Australia.
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
Kalkine : What made TSX rises to near 6 month high? | Kalkine Media
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in nearly six months as technology and gold mining shares climbed and despite mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 72.19 points, or 0.4%, at 20,525.45, its highest closing level since June 9.
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
UK, Greece in 'secret talks' on Parthenon Marbles: report
The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are in the "advanced stage" of "secret talks" over the "possible return" of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday. The behind-the-scenes talks between British Museum chair George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "have been taking place in London since November 2021", daily newspaper Ta Nea reported.
Which stocks to eye as food inflation climbs to 14.3% in November?
Prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began. Shop price inflation was recorded at 7.4%, higher than the 6.6% recorded last month. In what comes as another alarming sign of rising inflation and the difficult times that lie ahead for Brits, prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began.
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
