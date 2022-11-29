ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

101.9 The Bull

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being pulled from an East Lubbock house fire on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home near East 7th and Walnut around 2 p.m. Firefighters found one person inside the home, who they were able...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating 2 crashes Friday morning, traffic redirected

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit announced on Thursday it will hold two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2. According to LPD, the first will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It is expected to last until 10:00 a.m. The second will take at 10:15 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Idalou Road and is expected last around an hour. See below for more details.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

