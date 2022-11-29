Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
KCBD
Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being pulled from an East Lubbock house fire on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home near East 7th and Walnut around 2 p.m. Firefighters found one person inside the home, who they were able...
KCBD
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
Drive-in employee confronted with gunman, LPD report said
A suspect tried to rob a Sonic Drive-in employee at gunpoint on November 29, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
fox34.com
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating 2 crashes Friday morning, traffic redirected
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit announced on Thursday it will hold two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2. According to LPD, the first will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. It is expected to last until 10:00 a.m. The second will take at 10:15 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Idalou Road and is expected last around an hour. See below for more details.
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
fox34.com
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
KCBD
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting job fair; opportunities in Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland
LUBBOCK, Texas – For those in Lubbock and the South Plains seeking a job in health care, Covenant Health said it will host a community job fair on December 6, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the Knipling Education & Conference Center on the...
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
Texas man transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charge in 2020 crash death
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records. Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records. He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been […]
