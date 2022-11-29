ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WKRC

Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New coffee shop opens location in West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH

