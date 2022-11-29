Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKRC
Christmastime Mustard Seed Market allows shoppers to support small businesses
OWENSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC)-- If you are looking for unique gifts and to get into the holiday spirit, you can visit the Mustard Seed Market at the Clermont County Fairgrounds this weekend. Sarah Cox is the co-owner of Rustic Grains and the organizer of the Mustard Seed Market, she says nearly...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says good bye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
New coffee shop opens location in West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Study shows one simple step to reduce your odds of getting respiratory illness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows one simple step may help you reduce your odds of getting infected with COVID-19 or even another virus. The Food Standards Agency in the UK have confirmed that the COVID-19 virus can stay on some of the groceries we buy and eat for days.
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Dept. handles thousands of rental complaints from no heat to mold
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Health Department Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the department receives all kinds of complaints, from no heat, no water, mold or insect infestations. Local 12 asked how the Cincinnati Health Department handle renters’ complaints. “We have to see it for ourselves, almost like a...
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
Mice or mold? No hot water? How to get your landlord to fix health or safety issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - At least a few times a week people email the Local 12 newsroom about bad conditions in an apartment or rental property. Oftentimes in those emails, the tenants have been dealing with the issues for weeks or even months. But how they try to get their landlord...
WKRC
Bob Herzog says good bye to his Movember beard promoting men's health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Viewers noticed that Bob Herzog grew out his beard for a good cause, but now the beard says good bye. Herzog grew out his beard as part of the Movember movement, which calls attention to men’s health issues. One of the health issues is prostate cancer,...
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant. Dr. Rob Dowling, the surgical director of the heart transplant program, and a team of others performed the surgery on November 6. Terri Cecere received that heart. She's shown here with her husband, Dr. Dowling and...
WKRC
P&G to pay $8M settlement for potential cancer-causing compound in products
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Procter and Gamble will pay $8 million to settle a class action lawsuit over a potential cancer-causing compound in two of its popular products. The suit claimed Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, and Herbal Essences contained benzene. Exposure to benzene has been linked to leukemia, blood and bone...
Comments / 0