HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
Kalkine | Which ASX-listed metals and mining penny stocks to explore today?
Antilles Gold (ASX: AAU) has received approximately 70% of the assays from the outcropping gold domain of the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba, from a recent 1800m drilling program. Ark Mines (ASX: AHK) has received assay results back from NAL Laboratories, for the second phase of drilling at the company’s highly prospective nickel cobalt Gunnawarra EPM in North Queensland. Ten Sixty Four, through its Philippines affiliate Philsaga Mining Corporation, announced a JORC Code 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate update for the Royal Crowne Vein Gold Deposit.
Kalkine : What made TSX rises to near 6 month high? | Kalkine Media
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in nearly six months as technology and gold mining shares climbed and despite mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 72.19 points, or 0.4%, at 20,525.45, its highest closing level since June 9.
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
6 ASX shares that more than doubled in last one year
The year 2022 has been a year full of volatility due to global cues and economic uncertainties. The S&P/ASX 200 index has moved about 1.6% upwards in the last one year as of 1 December 2022. Many companies have given exceptional results during these times of uncertainty. The year 2022...
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
Which stocks to eye as food inflation climbs to 14.3% in November?
Prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began. Shop price inflation was recorded at 7.4%, higher than the 6.6% recorded last month. In what comes as another alarming sign of rising inflation and the difficult times that lie ahead for Brits, prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began.
Kalkine : Which 3 asx stocks to look at in the next decade? | Kalkine Media
Generally, investors put their money in stocks to secure their financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, much time and research are required to determine where you can spend your money. For those that love the AUS200 index, there is one place you may find gems to focus on in the next decade. This is by observing growth stocks. Despite rising interest rates, investors normally expect their share prices and overall financial performance to accelerate faster than the market average.
ASX 200 opens lower; energy, banks lead losses
Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street ended on a mixed note. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, down 11.80 points, or 0.16%, to 7,342.60. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 0.95% higher at 7,354.4 points. Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street ended on...
Kalkine: Why Asia's Factory output has slumped in November?
Factory output slumped widely across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty over the fallout from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on business sentiment, private surveys showed on Thursday. The results highlighted Asia's darkening economic outlook for 2023, as the lockdowns disrupt global supply and heighten fears of a further slump in its economy, the world's second-largest.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December...
Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold touched a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes ahead. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, and hit its highest level since Nov. 16....
Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010. Powell...
How are Hybrid Engines and Scarcity Fuelling the Palladium Rally?. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street rallies
The Australian share market is expected to extend its gains to Thursday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 13 points or 0.2% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.18%, the S&P 500 gained 3.09%, and the NASDAQ ended 4.41% higher. The Australian share...
