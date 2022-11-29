Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
AMC Networks stock sinks after CEO departs, layoffs announced as cable losses mount
AMC Networks (AMCX) plans to lay off about 20% of its U.S. workforce as CEO Christina Spade departs the company after less than three months on the job. "We have determined we need to conserve resources at this time," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "This will involve cutbacks in operations which unfortunately includes a large-scale layoff, impacting approximately 20% of our employees in the U.S."
Activist Artists Management Elevates Jon Kanak To Head Of Film & Television Literary
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Kanak has been promoted to Head of Film & Television Literary at the full-service music and talent management firm, Activist Artists Management. Kanak came to Activist as a Literary Manager in October of 2018 and has since then helped to expand the company’s literary and production department. In his new role, he will continue representing writers and directors, while packaging film and television projects that Activist produces. He continues to be based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, reporting to the company’s Founding Partners. “Jon has played a significant role in the growth of our film and literary business, whether...
Deep cuts at AMC Networks signals turbulent time for media industry
"The mechanisms for the monetization of content are in disarray."
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66
Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
Disney Channel, ESPN Lose 2 Million Subscribers Each
Both Disney Channel and ESPN each lost 2 million subscribers this fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. reported Tuesday. At 74 million subscribers, the two cable networks are the media conglomerate's largest, according to the filing Disney disclosed through the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subscriber loss reflects the media...
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade, who worked for just 3 months, is entitled to a payout of over $10 million
CEO Christina Spade's departure came just before AMC announced that it plans on laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff in the face of a revenue drop.
George Cheeks Lays Out New Structure Of CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios: Centralizes Back-End Functions, “No Exclusive Lanes” & Eyes More Global Production
George Cheeks has outlined his vision for CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios. It comes after Deadline broke the news that Paramount Global was undergoing its latest round of layoffs with the Paramount+ scripted originals team being folded into Paramount TV Studios. The two studios will now centralize a number of its back-end functions for the first time installing leaders across finance, law, production, business affairs and casting. However, Cheeks, who is President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+, wrote in a memo to staff, obtained by Deadline, that each studio is free to pursue all...
Fox Corp. Warns Viewers Of Its Networks About Potential DirecTV Blackout; Pay-TV Operator Decries “Scare Tactics”
A few days before the expiration of a carriage deal with DirecTV, Fox Corp. is warning viewers of its networks about a potential blackout as the companies continue to negotiate. Fox today began airing a crawl across the bottom of the screen on networks including FS1, the Big Ten Network and Fox News. The message advised viewers of the potential outage. Ahead of a December 2 deadline at midnight PT, the companies are continuing to hold active talks. DirecTV is among the largest pay-TV operators, with more than 13 million U.S. households as of the third quarter. The company is owned by...
AMC Networks SVPs David Stefanou & Marco Bresaz Among Creative Executives Impacted By Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
AMC Networks to Undergo Layoffs As CEO Exits and Streaming Can’t Offset Linear TV Decline
Shortly after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role, the company’s chairman, James Dolan, sent a memo to staff on Nov. 29 forecasting “large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.” “It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming. This has not been the case,” Dolan wrote, adding: “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood. We do not take this lightly. We will take every...
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke Adds MGM Oversight, MGM’s Chris Brearton To Take Over MGM+ & MGM Alternative TV
It’s official – Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, will also oversee MGM, the venerable film and TV studio, which was acquired by Amazon earlier this year for $8.5 billion. Additionally, MGM’s COO Chris Brearton will take on a new role, VP, PVS Corporate Strategy, MGM+ and MGM Alternative Television. Mike Hopkins, SVP, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, just made the announcement internally in a memo. (You can read it under the post.) Related Story Chris Brearton Confirms Michael Wright As Head Of MGM+, Brian Edwards & Barry Poznick As Heads Of MGM Unscripted TV Related Story MGM Unscripted Chief Barry Poznick Set To...
Discovery+ Launches on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream
Warner Bros. Discovery and DirecTV announced that Discovery+ is now available on DirecTV. DirecTV and DirecTV Stream subscribers will have access to the non-fiction subscription subscription channel, which includes the full and comprehensive library of 70,000+ episodes of original series and library content from the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio of networks — including unscripted content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network.
Fox warns DirecTV customers it could drop sports programming including World Cup, NFL Friday
Fox said DirecTV customers could lose access to its programming, including the World Cup and the NFL, on Friday. DirecTV called it "scare tactics"
Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes David Decker to Oversee Content Sales
Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted David Decker to oversee content sales as the role’s existing executive, Jim Wuthrich, is set to step down at the end of the year, the company said on Thursday. Decker will be responsible for the North American licensing and distribution of all WBD-produced film, TV and digital content to third-party platforms. In his role as president of content sales, Decker will also lead direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales. He begins on Jan. 2 and will report up to Bruce Campbell, WBD’s chief revenue and strategy officer.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN Chief Outlines Cuts: HLN Slashed,...
NBC to Stream Its Regional Sports Networks on Peacock
NBC Sports regional networks (RSNs) will soon start streaming on Peacock. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus said at a conference hosted by Sports Business Journal that the company has been negotiating streaming rights with teams and leagues, according to Bloomberg. With the new rights, Peacock can offer more...
Can Pluto TV’s Expansion Be Powered by Library Content Alone? A Chat With International Chief Olivier Jollet
Paramount’s free, ad-supported service Pluto TV has landed in Canada with its biggest content offering ever at launch outside of the U.S. market. But Olivier Jollet, executive vp and international general manager for Pluto TV, tells The Hollywood Reporter the latest local market launch for the FAST channel is part of an ambitious global rollout.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBS Challenges Netflix for Viewing Time SupremacyNetflix Drops First Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' Doc SeriesRobert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller “Obviously our vision is to entertain the planet and the planet is big. So today we’re launching in Canada and...
