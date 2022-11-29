EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot

1 DAY AGO