A StormTracker 2 Alert Day is in effect tonight
Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Windy. Low 40s. Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread rain. Windy. High 52. Tonight: Rain switching over to lake effect snow. Temperatures drop rapidly into the upper 20s. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow, heaviest north. Windy. High 36. Low 25. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for this...
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
Weather alerts wind down into evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Snowstorm To Dump Multiple Feet Of Snow In Buffalo
A major lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump feet of snow in parts of the Great Lakes snow belts this weekend. That could bring travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area. This contrast of cold air over warmer lake water will generate bands of lake-effect snow along the downwind shores of the lakes. The lake was warm for mid-November, this could be a reason why there could be a more lush snow storm.
A Perfect Storm of Bad Luck; One Tough Guy on Black Lake
In early September, he and his wife, Louisa, and one of their sons were camping at Black Lake in western St. Lawrence County. Thirty-six hours later he was in desperate straits, clinging to a small, rocky island and life itself. Harry’s troubles resulted from a series of questionable choices. The...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Goodwill stores of the Finger Lakes host “Blue Friday” event for the first time this year
You’ve heard of Black Friday and even Cyber Monday when it comes to shopping for the latest deals during the holiday season, but have you heard of Blue Friday?
NYSEG suspending late payment charges for all customers this winter season
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two utilities are suspending late payment charges for all its customers this winter season. Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) made the announcement on Monday. From December 1, through April 15, 2023, the utilities will waive late payment charges for all its customers. […]
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
Early morning fire destroys Oswego County house, 1 person injured
Scriba, N. Y. — An Oswego County home caught fire early Tuesday morning, destroying the house and injuring one person, deputies said. Dispatchers alerted deputies, firefighters and emergency crew members of the fire around 3:39 a.m. at 1292 County Route 1 in Scriba, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Watkins Glen Holiday Fair kicks off with Santa, carriage rides
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a holiday fair at Clute Park. The Parks and Rec Department is holding a Holiday Crafts Fair in the Clute Park Event Center during the first weekend of December. The Parks Department said there will be […]
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
