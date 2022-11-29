MERRILL – A Merrill man this week received a prison sentence for the 2020 death of his 16-month-old son. Cody Gene Robertson, 26, appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday, Nov. 28 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was credited with 558 days already spent in custody. Robertson will also serve six years of extended supervision, according to court records.

