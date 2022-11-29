Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Learn about Aquinnah property valuations
Aquinnah announced that it “completed its fiscal year 2023 quintennial revaluation of all real and personal property in the community.” According to the announcement, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has given permission to the Aquinnah assessors “to disclose the new property values while pending preliminary certification from the Massachusetts Bureau of Local Assessment.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sign up for a home energy assessment
An information table for Islanders who want to learn how to make their homes energy-efficient is set up at Island libraries. According to an email from Dion Alley, the Cape Light Compact and the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative, sent to the Oak Bluffs energy committee, information and sign-in tables will be set up at the Edgartown library main entrance on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 pm, and at the Oak Bluffs library’s meeting room on the second floor on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 pm. At these tables, Islanders can learn about a program done by Vineyard Power and Mass Save that picks up “75 percent to 100 percent of the cost” for making one’s home energy-efficient.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah establishes Cliff lease committee
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved establishing a Aquinnah Cliff lease committee during its Tuesday afternoon meeting. During a previous meeting, the board reached a consensus to have a final draft for Cliff lot leases by January after a discussion with leaseholders. Currently, there are two types of leases: one...
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. considers locations for electric bus equipment
The West Tisbury select board balked at a potential location for a Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) transformer for its electric bus fleet sending the regional transit authority back to the drawing board. During Wednesday’s select board meeting, the board reviewed a map made by Boston-based engineering consulting firm Arup, which...
Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS airs proposed FY24 budget
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 at a public hearing Tuesday evening. MVRHS Principal Sara Dingledy said the committee had made a “commitment in spirit” to Island towns, in addition to agreeing to a memorandum of understanding that any budget increase would be kept within 2.5 percent. “We took that seriously,” she said, despite simultaneous contract negotiations with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sunset Lake tree to return
A fundraising campaign sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Business Association, Friends of Oak Bluffs, and the Friends and Neighbors of Sunset Lake, to cover the cost of displaying a holiday tree on Sunset Lake has surpassed its goal by a little over $100. The GoFundMe campaign, organized by Kathleen Cowley...
Martha's Vineyard Times
FBI still investigating ambulance billing
Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter says a federal investigation into the town’s prior ambulance billing isn’t over. In a Nov. 17 letter to The Times, Potter described the investigation as “ongoing.” That description came as part of response to an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint lodged by The Times over the accuracy and sufficiency of executive session minutes.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Time to find a better solution
We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
Comments / 0