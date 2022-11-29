ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-Boart Longyear Says Imdex, Globaltech, And Boart Longyear Reach Agreement On Intellectual Property In U.S.

By Reuters
kalkinemedia.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project

* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility

* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com

HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 4-Congo agreed to lobby for U.S. sanctions on Gertler to be lifted, deal shows

Deal saw Congo agree to pay Gertler's company 240.7 mln euros. Gertler's company transferred mining, oil permits to Congo. Congo agreed to help get U.S. sanctions on Gertler lifted. *. Deal, signed on Feb. 24, published after nine months. (Updates Dec 1 story to add US Treasury comment) By Sonia...
kalkinemedia.com

White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC

(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
kalkinemedia.com

Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million

(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula mulls U.S. trip before January inauguration

BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he is considering traveling to the United States to meet President Joe Biden after his election victory is certified this month. Lula told reporters in Brasilia that he wanted to discuss a series of issues...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
kalkinemedia.com

NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter

BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
kalkinemedia.com

kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media

A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
kalkinemedia.com

Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island

HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
kalkinemedia.com

Venezuela signs contracts with Chevron to reanimate, expand oil output

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of companies PDVSA and Chevron Corp on Friday signed contracts aimed at reviving crude output and expanding operations in the U.S.-sanctioned nation, following a license by Washington. The contracts include the joint ventures Petroboscan and Petropiar, officials said, but details were...
kalkinemedia.com

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Twitter Is Changing Its PTO Policy; Management Decided That Two Weeks PTO Leave Is 'Not Acceptable' - Platformer Reporter Tweet

* TWITTER IS CHANGING ITS PTO POLICY; TWITTER MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED THAT TWO WEEKS PTO LEAVE IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' - PLATFORMER REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3itIRRg Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...

