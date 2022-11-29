BRIEF-Boart Longyear Says Imdex, Globaltech, And Boart Longyear Reach Agreement On Intellectual Property In U.S.

Read full article on original website
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility
* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
UPDATE 4-Congo agreed to lobby for U.S. sanctions on Gertler to be lifted, deal shows
Deal saw Congo agree to pay Gertler's company 240.7 mln euros. Gertler's company transferred mining, oil permits to Congo. Congo agreed to help get U.S. sanctions on Gertler lifted. *. Deal, signed on Feb. 24, published after nine months. (Updates Dec 1 story to add US Treasury comment) By Sonia...
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC
(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula mulls U.S. trip before January inauguration
BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he is considering traveling to the United States to meet President Joe Biden after his election victory is certified this month. Lula told reporters in Brasilia that he wanted to discuss a series of issues...
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
UPDATE 2-Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT
(Adds response from DeSantis' office) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April,...
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
Venezuela signs contracts with Chevron to reanimate, expand oil output
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of companies PDVSA and Chevron Corp on Friday signed contracts aimed at reviving crude output and expanding operations in the U.S.-sanctioned nation, following a license by Washington. The contracts include the joint ventures Petroboscan and Petropiar, officials said, but details were...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
Kalkine : Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms? | Kalkine Media
French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage.
BRIEF-Twitter Is Changing Its PTO Policy; Management Decided That Two Weeks PTO Leave Is 'Not Acceptable' - Platformer Reporter Tweet
* TWITTER IS CHANGING ITS PTO POLICY; TWITTER MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED THAT TWO WEEKS PTO LEAVE IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' - PLATFORMER REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3itIRRg Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Kalkine: Is TSMC planning to make more advanced chips in US? Why is Biden going to visit TSMC?
Taiwan is well-known for producing the world's most advanced semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. The firm develops special integrated circuits. Watch out this video for more.
