The Tyner Rams are one of two Chattanooga area teams with a shot to bring home a coveted Tennessee State Football Title this season. The Rams have had an incredibly dominant season as they cruised through their regular season and 2A State Playoff schedule with an overall record of 13-1 and a perfect 5-0 in region play. The only setback they suffered this past regular season was against a very talented Alcoa team.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO