FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year, focusing on awarding college scholarships to the children of breast cancer patients. Applicants must be students who have either lost a parent to breast cancer, have a parent who is currently undergoing treatment...
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
Phase II Of The I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification Scheduled To Begin In The Spring
Over the next several months, the design-builder for Phase II of the I-75 at I-24 interchange modification will complete the design of the project and acquire necessary permits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023. Once construction begins, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to...
Baylor Football Looking For First Title In 49 Years In Kimrey's First Shot With Red Raiders
It has been 11 long years since the Baylor Red Raiders have been involved with a state title football game but not since 1973 since they've tasted the sweet, sweet nectar of victory in said title game. This Thursday at 7 p.m. they'll have their shot against a very, very...
Tyner Rams Have Shot To Bring Home First State Football Title Since 1997 On Saturday
The Tyner Rams are one of two Chattanooga area teams with a shot to bring home a coveted Tennessee State Football Title this season. The Rams have had an incredibly dominant season as they cruised through their regular season and 2A State Playoff schedule with an overall record of 13-1 and a perfect 5-0 in region play. The only setback they suffered this past regular season was against a very talented Alcoa team.
First Friday December At Area 61 Gallery Features Local Sculptor Rick Booth’s “Horse Show”
Area 61 Gallery is hosting guest artist and local sculptor Rick Booth and his latest body of work, “Horse Show” for First Friday December. “This spectacular series of 'Draft Horses' are all sculpted from white pine, designed and finished in ‘classic Rick style’ with intense detail, wild imagination and a bit of humor,” explains gallery owner Keeli Crewe.
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To The Theatre Centre
The most inventively awful kids in history crash the church Christmas pageant, resulting in mayhem—and ultimately a revelation of the meaning of the season—in the hilarious classic THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER, coming to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage December 9-18. In this buoyant adaptation of the funny...
