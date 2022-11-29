ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year

The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year, focusing on awarding college scholarships to the children of breast cancer patients. Applicants must be students who have either lost a parent to breast cancer, have a parent who is currently undergoing treatment...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Tyner Rams Have Shot To Bring Home First State Football Title Since 1997 On Saturday

The Tyner Rams are one of two Chattanooga area teams with a shot to bring home a coveted Tennessee State Football Title this season. The Rams have had an incredibly dominant season as they cruised through their regular season and 2A State Playoff schedule with an overall record of 13-1 and a perfect 5-0 in region play. The only setback they suffered this past regular season was against a very talented Alcoa team.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

First Friday December At Area 61 Gallery Features Local Sculptor Rick Booth’s “Horse Show”

Area 61 Gallery is hosting guest artist and local sculptor Rick Booth and his latest body of work, “Horse Show” for First Friday December. “This spectacular series of 'Draft Horses' are all sculpted from white pine, designed and finished in ‘classic Rick style’ with intense detail, wild imagination and a bit of humor,” explains gallery owner Keeli Crewe.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

