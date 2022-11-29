ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Customer charged with throwing food at Taco Bell employee

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after they say he was upset with his order and threw food at a Taco Bell employee.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 18 around 2:00 p.m. troopers were called to a Taco Bell in Lycoming County for a report of harassment.

Police investigate sledgehammer robbery at an Exxon

Police say a 43-year-old man threw a taco at a 20-year-old employee because he was upset that his order was made wrong.

PSP notes the man also smeared additional tacos on the windows near the entrance to the business.

The man has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct through the magisterial district court.

