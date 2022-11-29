ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of.

With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs

“It’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time,” Smart said. “I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by. We’re focused on LSU.”

