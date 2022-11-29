Read full article on original website
Related
tomahawkleader.com
Kinship of Tomahawk unveils new logo
TOMAHAWK – Kinship of Tomahawk unveiled its new logo last week. The community’s youth mentorship program announced the rebranding in a Facebook post on Thursday, Nov. 24. Signage featuring the new logo can be seen at Kinship House, located at 27 E. Wisconsin Ave.
tomahawkleader.com
THS Student Council collecting donated winter gear for Kinship
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk High School Student Council is currently collecting donated winter gear, which will go to Kinship of Tomahawk. A Thursday, Dec. 1 post on the School District of Tomahawk’s Facebook page said needed items include warm winter gloves, snow pants and boots for middle- and high school-aged youth, coats, hats and scarves.
tomahawkleader.com
Chamber Ambassadors hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at Tomahawk Pharmacy, LaCanne’s Resort
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently stopped by Tomahawk Pharmacy and LaCanne’s Resort on Swamp Lake to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies. Tomahawk Pharmacy. The Ambassadors visited Tomahawk Pharmacy’s new location at 315 W. Wisconsin Ave. A release from the Chamber noted that the...
tomahawkleader.com
Merrill man sentenced to five years in prison for 2020 death of 16-month-old son
MERRILL – A Merrill man this week received a prison sentence for the 2020 death of his 16-month-old son. Cody Gene Robertson, 26, appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday, Nov. 28 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was credited with 558 days already spent in custody. Robertson will also serve six years of extended supervision, according to court records.
tomahawkleader.com
Aspirus: Respiratory illnesses ‘stressing healthcare settings’
WISCONSIN – A spike in respiratory illnesses is straining capacity at healthcare facilities locally and nationally, Aspirus Health said on Thursday, Dec. 1. A release from Aspirus said cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday. “This is driving increased...
Comments / 0