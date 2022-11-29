ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

THS Student Council collecting donated winter gear for Kinship

TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk High School Student Council is currently collecting donated winter gear, which will go to Kinship of Tomahawk. A Thursday, Dec. 1 post on the School District of Tomahawk’s Facebook page said needed items include warm winter gloves, snow pants and boots for middle- and high school-aged youth, coats, hats and scarves.
Aspirus: Respiratory illnesses ‘stressing healthcare settings’

WISCONSIN – A spike in respiratory illnesses is straining capacity at healthcare facilities locally and nationally, Aspirus Health said on Thursday, Dec. 1. A release from Aspirus said cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday. “This is driving increased...
