Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was admitted to the hospital Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia, his office announced Friday. "Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia," Press Secretary Erin Murphy said in a statement posted on Twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. "Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he's responding well to treatment."

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO