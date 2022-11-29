Read full article on original website
Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was admitted to the hospital Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia, his office announced Friday. "Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia," Press Secretary Erin Murphy said in a statement posted on Twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. "Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he's responding well to treatment."
Pillen will retain three more Nebraska department leaders
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday he will retain three more state directors. He plans to keep the directors of the departments of natural resources, health and human services and banking and finance. Tom Riley will continue as director of the Department of Natural Resources and will be "a critical...
Governor Gordon Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Biden Administration’s Canceled Lease Sales
Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil...
Agency of Education creating parent council
(The Center Square) – Getting parents more involved in their children’s education in Vermont is the focus of a new council. The Agency of Education announced it is creating a Family Engagement Council, which is designed to advise the secretary of education on policy and topics of interest of parents in Vermont.
Michigan charter school advocates prepare for anticipated Democratic cuts
(The Center Square) – Election of Democratic majorities in the Michigan House and Senate is a warning shot for the state’s public charter schools. The incoming bicameral majorities and reelected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have already signaled antipathy toward public charter schools. Drawing much of the Democrats’ ire are for-profit education management organizations operating 42% of public charter schools in Detroit alone as of 2021.
Will California meet the moment on homelessness? | Dan Walters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond — perhaps overly so — of the phrase “meet the moment.”. It translates roughly into willingness to handle pressing issues and, of course, he uses it mostly to describe his own resolve. So, one might ask, are Newsom, the Legislature, and...
Pillen to step down from NU board shortly before being sworn in as governor
Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he'll resign from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents a day before he is sworn in as the state's 41st governor. The timing of his resignation will allow Pillen, who was elected to the District 3 seat representing northeast Nebraska in 2012 and 2018, to appoint his successor to the board.
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
Virginia lawmakers look at ways to detect high drivers
There are plenty of laws and regulations on the books related to how police are allowed to examine drivers for possibly being drunk, but the same cannot be said when it comes to checking on drivers for possibly being high on marijuana. “We’re having a discussion to try and figure...
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
Georgia unemployment rate increased in October, but still trails national average
(The Center Square) — Georgia's unemployment rate increased slightly in October but remains lower than the national average. "Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a release last week. "As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia."
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Perkins County canal project could cost Nebraska over $600 million, study finds
A canal-and-reservoir project outlined in a century-old compact could cost Nebraska between $567 million and $628 million. The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee heard the findings of an independent study done on the project during a Friday hearing. Two consultants presenting the findings said the benefits of the project outweigh the costs, but some lawmakers expressed doubts.
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
After changes to SAFE-T Act, law enforcement agencies have weeks to ‘reset’
(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois’ law enforcement community are having to reset with less than a month to go before for the implementation of a law that would eliminate cash bail statewide. State lawmakers approved changes to the SAFE-T Act Thursday before leaving for the rest...
Licensing report: Pennsylvania 31st for burdens on workers
(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania’s occupational licensing restrictions aren’t egregious compared to other states, critics say its laws stifle economic opportunity – especially for the less well-off. In a new report, the Institute for Justice compared states for the burden and scope of their licensing...
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Washington capital gains tax can move forward while Supreme Court weighs constitutionality
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
SIMPCO meeting of legislators from tri-state area focuses on future of housing, renewable energy, electric vehicles
SIOUX CITY — Throughout the latest tri-state legislative forum held by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council attendees were told how plans presently being developed would reap rewards down the line. On Friday, at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, the Council (known as SIMPCO) let legislators and...
