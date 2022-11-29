ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki7bt_0jR8xcvj00

ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season.

But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.

Kelly said “lethal” is a good word to describe how defenses perceive Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

“It’s as talented and as productive of a tandem that you’ll see,” Kelly said, putting the Georgia tight ends’ talents into perspective.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly recognize it’s good for college football when their teams play

ATHENS — Kirby Smart agrees that when his team’s matchup with Brian Kelly’s teams, it’s usually good for college football. Of course, the two previous matchups between Kelly and Smart took place when the former was the head coach at Notre Dame. Georgia won both matchups as well, with the road win in 2017 propelling Georgia to the College Football Playoff that season.
ATHENS, GA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well

ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington‍ in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers‍, 4-star Oscar Delp‍ in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG honors its 20 Under 40

The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its inaugural “20 Under 40″ program. This recognition was established to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or distinguished service to others, and was created by Alumni Relations Officer Jared Patterson and the Young Alumni Board.
DAHLONEGA, GA
bassmaster.com

Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
HARTWELL, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Things To Do, Eat, and See on a Weekend Trip To Athens, Georgia

Athens is brimming with Bulldog pride. Home to University of Georgia’s Dawgs, the city is a mix of cool college kid energy and nostalgia. As you walk around the city, you will see that there a few sides to this historic town. From quirky signs extolling “sweatah weathah,” to a lively dive bar scene, to art, to plenty of live music (and music walking tours), the pulse in Athens is lively.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
WGAU

Walker campaigns in Greene Co

Herschel Walker’s campaign bus tour made a swing into a Greene County Tuesday: we are today six days away from the former Georgia Bulldog football star’s runoff against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Early voting continues through Friday, with five precincts for advance voting in Athens. From WSB TV…
GREENE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Balloting comes to a close at five early voting precincts in Athens

A week of early voting comes to a close today in Athens, with voters casting advance ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s US Senate runoff. The early voting wraps up at 5 o’clock this afternoon at the Elections Office on Washington Street, the Library on Baxter Street, the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, and the Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is trying to hold off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy