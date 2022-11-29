ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbotton, GA

Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

INITIAL REPORT: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Leonard’s Funeral Home

The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles.

The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near Leonard’s Funeral Home.

There is no additional information at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new developments.

Wardell Giddens
3d ago

Wendy 88 is now trying to destroy other cities beside Columbus. she is using these young people to accomplish this. send her to another state

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

