Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.INITIAL REPORT: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Leonard’s Funeral Home
The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles.
The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near Leonard’s Funeral Home.
There is no additional information at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new developments.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 7