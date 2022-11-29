TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk High School Student Council is currently collecting donated winter gear, which will go to Kinship of Tomahawk. A Thursday, Dec. 1 post on the School District of Tomahawk’s Facebook page said needed items include warm winter gloves, snow pants and boots for middle- and high school-aged youth, coats, hats and scarves.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO