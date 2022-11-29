Read full article on original website
Nicolet graduate Kricket Koehn named 2022 Wisconsin technical college Alumni of the Year
RHINELANDER – Nicolet College announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29 that Nicolet graduate Kricket Koehn was named the 2022 Alumni of the Year by the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) District Boards Association. Koehn is the first Nicolet graduate to receive the award. A Rhinelander High School graduate, Koehn attended...
THS Student Council collecting donated winter gear for Kinship
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk High School Student Council is currently collecting donated winter gear, which will go to Kinship of Tomahawk. A Thursday, Dec. 1 post on the School District of Tomahawk’s Facebook page said needed items include warm winter gloves, snow pants and boots for middle- and high school-aged youth, coats, hats and scarves.
Aspirus: Respiratory illnesses ‘stressing healthcare settings’
WISCONSIN – A spike in respiratory illnesses is straining capacity at healthcare facilities locally and nationally, Aspirus Health said on Thursday, Dec. 1. A release from Aspirus said cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday. “This is driving increased...
Chamber Ambassadors hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at Tomahawk Pharmacy, LaCanne’s Resort
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently stopped by Tomahawk Pharmacy and LaCanne’s Resort on Swamp Lake to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies. Tomahawk Pharmacy. The Ambassadors visited Tomahawk Pharmacy’s new location at 315 W. Wisconsin Ave. A release from the Chamber noted that the...
