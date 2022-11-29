Read full article on original website
Charlotte businesses welcome ACC championship game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers spend much of Thursday putting the final touches on the ACC Fan experience in Romare Bearden Park ahead of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. On Saturday night, No. 9 Clemson will face No. 24 ranked North Carolina with both...
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone in need of over-the-counter medicine will have the chance to get some on Friday. NC MedAssist is partnering with the Camino Health Center and Atrium Health to give away free pre-packaged medication at the Camino Health Center on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
6 Saudi firefighters training with Charlotte Fire Department
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is welcoming six firefighters from Saudi Arabia as part of an ongoing international training program. This training is part of the International Association of Fire Chief's International Fellowship Program. The initiative embeds foreign firefighters into busy U.S. fire departments to expose them to United States fire service culture and best practices.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Theatre Charlotte reopens for 95th season after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Theatre Charlotte (TC) reopens two years after a catastrophic electrical fire, Charlotte Is Creative reports. After performing on the road for a year, TC will be performing A Christmas Carol from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18. in the refurbished space. “It’s fitting, in a way, because...
Belmont Abbey College's new nursing program hoping to address nursing shortage
BELMONT, N.C. — The pandemic is just one of the many reasons there's been a mass exodus of nurses leaving their jobs, but now Belmont Abbey College hopes their new nursing program will help ease shortages in our region. For nurses, burn out is at an all time high....
Town of Waxhaw names police chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Interim Police Chief, Gregg Collins, is getting promoted to Police Chief for the Waxhaw Police Department. The interim position was meant to last 4 to 5 months while the department did a nationwide search, but decided to stick with the officer in their own backyard.
QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend will bring cloudy conditions with rain in some areas, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Saturday, Dec. 3. Shop Small Saturday in South End. Come out and support Charlotte area businesses at Shop Small...
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Christmas in Davidson makes a difference for nonprofits
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Christmas in Davidson kicks off Thursday, Dec. 1, and the signature holiday event gives the Davidson community an opportunity to spread holiday cheer by making a difference for others. "Christmas in Davidson is really one of the signature events that we do here in the town...
4 hurt in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. At one point, four lanes were blocked. By 1:30 p.m., only two lanes of I-85 were closed. The road fully reopened at 2:40 P.M. Friday.
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
How to apply for heating bill assistance in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures start to fall in the Charlotte area, there is a program in Mecklenburg County that helps people afford rising heating bills. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between basic needs or heating their home," Devon Kilpatrick with Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services said.
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina
Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. "Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great...
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Tepper-owned company under investigation in York County for failed Panthers facility
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The dust isn't settled yet on the saga over the scrapped Carolina Panthers facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The York County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening it had started an investigation into GT Real Estate, which is owned by Panthers team owner David Tepper. The sheriff's office said it will investigate the circumstances regarding the transfer and use of public money by GT Real Estate and the Panthers over the construction of the failed training headquarters, chiefly to determine if laws were broken in the process.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
