WEAR
Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
WEAR
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Pensacola
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WEAR
Report: Destin Middle School health tech stole student medication, replaced with aspirin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician was arrested and charged Thursday with stealing prescription medicine from students. 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
apr.org
Bezos grant to help homeless families in Mobile
A homeless coalition in Mobile is one of 40 groups in 25 states to get grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Housing First will receive the fund’s largest grant of $5 million over the next five years. The dollars will go to help homeless families in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The grant is from the Day 1 Families Fund established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
WEAR
Pensacola nursery owner shares supply chain shortage impact on Christmas trees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this holiday season, it may not be as easy to find. The owner of Pensacola Seed and Garden, Larry Morris, says a quarter of their Christmas tree inventory is gone and the shortage is impacting larger trees the most.
Fairhope officials hope to mitigate subdivision flooding woes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Since the late 1990s, Fairfield Place subdivision in Fairhope has often seen flooding from Cowpen Creek when it rains. The creek runs right up against the subdivision. Vicki McEwan is a Fairfield resident and has lived in the subdivision for over thirteen years. McEwan has experienced flooding on her property. “We […]
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Crestview
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Embattled Pensacola contractor, Jesse LaCoste, arrested for larceny in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge. LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO. On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in […]
Military family returns home to a holiday surprise
A military family returned home Thursday night to a special holiday surprise in Santa Rosa County.
WEAR
Escambia, Pensacola firefighters to launch 'Keep the Wreath Green' fire safety campaign
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Pensacola Fire Department are set to launch their annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign on Thursday. With this campaign, firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple life-saving holiday safety tips each day...
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers. The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
WEAR
Top 10 finalists announced for Escambia County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mobile City Council approves master plan for Civic Center
This week the Mobile City Council took two big steps forward on revitalizing the Mobile Civic Center, something that has been in the works for almost 20 years. “Now, we even have the possibility of passenger rail coming back downtown,” Councilmember William Carroll said Tuesday during the council’s pre-conference meeting. “I think we have a lot that we can possibly do.”
WEAR
Baldwin County Superintendent shares concerns for increase in vaping amongst youth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Baldwin County is looking to protect their students from drugs. The school district, along with multiple partners including "DARE," came together Monday morning to address concerns around vape pens. Jon Cardwell, the principal at Fairhope High School, says THC can be found in these pens and...
