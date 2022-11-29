ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO